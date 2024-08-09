Global Water Scarcity Is 'Code Red' For Humanity, The Answer Is Private Finance

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) July 5, 2022 (Investorideas Newswire) Half the world is now facing droughts, floods and filthy water - and the problem urgently requires huge amounts of private finance, warns the CEO of one of the world's largest independent advisory, asset management and fintech organizations.

The warning from deVere Group's Nigel Green comes as Italy declares a state of emergency amid the worst drought in 70 years.

Elsewhere, Lake Mead, the largest reservoir in the United States, which provides water for tens of millions of people and countless acres of farmland in the southwest, is now just one-quarter full.

Meanwhile, once again Sydney is flooded as the impact of the climate crisis becomes the new normal for Australia's most populous state.

Nigel Green says: "There's no doubt that all around the world the fallout of the growing climate crisis is accelerating.

"The UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has warned in a report that more than half the world's population faces water scarcity for at least one month every year, others will be hit by regular severe floods, previously only seen once-in-a-generation, while others have access to only dirty water.

"This is now being played out in real-time every time you look at the news."

He continues: "A failure to get a grip on this emergency is going to produce catastrophic, irreversible consequences later.

"The response will require political and social determination on a global scale.

"But, critically, it will also require tens of trillions of dollars. As governments alone cannot afford this now, especially with slowing economic growth amongst other headwinds, the solutions demand private financing."

As such, notes the deVere Group CEO, the financial sector needs now needs to become more proactive to "unleash and mobilize" the funds required.

He is calling for never-before-seen levels of cooperation between financial advisories, insurance firms, banks, wealth and asset managers, investment companies, fintech groups, banks, and auditors in the fight against climate change.

"Governments around the world have proven themselves to be slow - at best - at responding to the urgent 'code red' situation' we're facing.

"Therefore, the financial industry must step-up. If we don't, the level of funding will not be available, nor at the pace necessary, to mitigate human-created global warming."

Nigel Green concludes: "Climate change is the greatest risk multiplier to our planet, to our communities, and to our way of life.

"It will take huge amounts of private financing to halt its impact.

"The onus now falls on the financial sector to help mobilize and unlock the necessary funds through education and robust, impactful investment solutions."

t: +44 207 1220 925

e: ...

Twitter: @PriorConsults

deVere Group is one of the world's largest independent advisors of specialist global financial solutions to international, local mass affluent, and high-net-worth clients. It has a network of more than 70 offices across the world, over 80,000 clients and $12bn under advisement.

More Info:

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions.

More disclaimer info: Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas privacy policy:

Get more Water Stocks Investor ideas - news, articles, and stock directories