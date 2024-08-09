Cannabisnewsbreaks RYAH Group Inc. (CSE: RYAH) To Collaborate With OMNI Medical Services For Cannabis Study In Treatment Of COVID-19

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) RYAH Group (CSE: RYAH) , a connected device and big data and company focused on valuable predictive analysis in the global medical and nutraceutical intake industry, has announced plans for a U.S. clinical study focused on COVID-19. RYAH will be partnering with OMNI Medical Services to perform the U.S.-based clinical study evaluating patients using inhalation of medical cannabis to both treat and prevent the coronavirus. The study, which will run for five years, will involve the use of RYAH's Smart Inhaler devices and will involve up to 11,000 of OMNI's patients across the country. Phase 2 of the study is planned for Q2 2022, with an end date in 2024. The strategic plan also includes presenting gathered data to the FDA as part of the effort for national legalization of cannabis for medical use.“We're excited to be working with OMNI on this thoughtful and timely study on the evaluation of novel preventative and treatment measures related to inflammatory effects from COVID-19,” said RYAH Group CEO Gregory Wagner in the press release.“RYAH is honored to be selected to participate in this important project with OMNI, to be contributing to valuable data aggregation, and to raise our understanding of plant-based inhalation methods on potentially addressing anti-inflammatory effects of COVID-19.”

About RYAH Group Inc.

RYAH is a connected device and big data and technology company focused on valuable predictive analysis in the global medical plant and nutraceutical intake industry. Its robust artificial intelligence platform aggregates and correlates Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (“HIPAA”)-compliant patient data, which is intended to help doctors and patients personalize plant-based treatments to better predict treatment outcomes. The data collection is relevant for clinics, doctors, dispensaries and pharmaceutical companies, as well as licensed processors (“LPs”) to monitor and manage formulation effects on patients and demographics. RYAH gathers deep and insightful data on the complete patient session and formulation life cycle. For more information about the company, please visit .

