Enteral Syringe Market To Reach $643.6 Million, Globally, By 2033 At 5.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Research published a report, titled, " Enteral Syringes Market by Type (Reusable, and Disposable), Age Group (Adults, and Pediatrics), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Homecare): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" . According to the report, the enteral syringes market was valued at $383.6 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $643.6 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2033. Request Sample of the Report on Enteral Syringe Market Forecast 2033 - Prime determinants of growth Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, growth in aging population, and increase in awareness and acceptance of enteral syringe are the major factors that drive the market. However, limited reimbursement policies and safety concerns hinder the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements and untapped markets in developing economies offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global enteral syringe market. Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $383.64 million Market Size in 2035 $715.25 million CAGR 5.3% No. of Pages in Report 216 Segments Covered Type, Age Group, End User, and Region. Drivers Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases Increase in awareness and acceptance for the enteral syringe Increase in Geriatric population Opportunities Technological advancements Restraints Limited Reimbursement Policies Product recalls and safety concerns



Segment Highlights

The disposable segment generated the largest revenue in the enteral syringe market in 2023

By type, the disposable segment generated the largest revenue in the enteral syringe market in 2023. The disposable enteral syringes are preferred over reusable syringes due to several factors. Firstly, disposable syringes eliminate the need for cleaning and sterilization between users, reducing the risk of cross-contamination and infection transmission. Additionally, disposable syringes offer convenience and ease of use, eliminating the need for maintenance and ensuring consistent hygiene standards. Moreover, disposable syringes are cost-effective, as they eliminate the upfront investment and ongoing expenses associated with reusable syringes.

The adult segment generated the largest revenue in the enteral syringe market in 2023

By age group, the adult segment generated the largest revenue in the enteral syringe market in 2023. Adults are more prone to using enteral syringes due to various factors. Firstly, adults are more likely to experience medical conditions or undergo treatments that require enteral nutrition support, such as gastrointestinal disorders, surgeries, or critical illnesses. Additionally, adults may have difficulty swallowing or digesting food orally, necessitating the use of enteral feeding methods. Moreover, adults often have a greater understanding of their medical needs and are more compliant with treatment regimens, including the use of enteral syringes for nutrition or medication administration.

The hospitals segment generated the largest revenue in the enteral syringe market in 2023

By end user, the hospitals segment generated the largest revenue in the enteral syringe market in 2023. Hospitals are the primary end-users widely utilizing enteral syringes due to several reasons. Firstly, hospitals cater to a diverse patient population with varying medical conditions, many of whom require enteral nutrition support or medication administration via enteral feeding tubes. Secondly, hospitals have trained healthcare professionals, including nurses and dietitians, who are experienced in managing enteral feeding regimens and administering medications using enteral syringes. Additionally, hospitals prioritize patient safety and infection control, making disposable enteral syringes the preferred choice for ensuring hygiene and minimizing the risk of cross-contamination.

Regional Outlook

North America to maintain its dominance by 2035

In developed regions such as North America and Europe, the market for enteral syringes is driven by factors such as the aging population, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, stringent regulatory standards and guidelines ensure the quality and safety of enteral syringes in these regions. In contrast, emerging economies in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are experiencing rapid market growth due to improvement in healthcare access, rise in awareness about enteral nutrition therapy, and increase in investments in healthcare infrastructure to address the growing healthcare needs of their populations.

Key Players

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Boston Scientific Corporation

Danone

Cook Medical, Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Moog Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Owens & Minor, Inc.

Nestlé S.A.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global enteral syringe market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product approval, product launch and others, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Developments in Enteral Syringe Market Worldwide

In February 2021, Amsino Medical Group received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's 510 (k) clearance for its Puggle Enteral Feeding Pump and Set. The PUGGLE Enteral Feeding Pump and Feeding Set are intended to deliver nutrition to both the pediatric and adult feeding tube patient population.

In December 2020, NeoMed, an enteral feeding and medication delivery solution leader, received intellectual property protection for its ENFit Low Dose Tip Syringe in the form of U.S. entitled "Dosing Control Coupling For Enteral Fluid Transfer."

