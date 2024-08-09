Iran Reports Detention And Deportation Of Thousands Of Afghan Refugees

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Majid Shoja, the General Commander of Border Forces in Iran's Khorasan Razavi Province, announced that since the beginning of this year, 15,000 illegal immigrants have been arrested in the province and sent back to Afghanistan.

The Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) reported on Tuesday, August 6, that Majid Shoja made these remarks during a press conference.

He once again emphasized the measures at the country's borders and added that towers equipped with radar systems and advanced cameras would be built on the eastern borders with Afghanistan.

According to Majid Shoja, the construction of these towers will take two years, and the goal is to prevent the entry of illegal immigrants and the smuggling of weapons and drugs.

It is worth noting that, despite reactions, the process of deporting and arresting Afghan immigrants from Iran and Pakistan continues.

Additionally, Hamdullah Fitrat, Deputy Spokesperson for the Taliban, stated that 4,000 Afghan immigrants have been released from Iranian prisons and returned to their country after negotiations with the Iranian government.

Meanwhile, the process of detaining, deporting, and mistreating Afghan migrants in Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey has consistently faced criticism from human rights organizations.

These developments highlight the complex dynamics of regional migration as countries like Iran and Pakistan continue to grapple with large influxes of Afghan immigrants.

The measures being implemented, such as the construction of advanced surveillance towers, underscore the seriousness with which these nations are addressing the issues of illegal immigration and smuggling.

The ongoing situation calls for a collaborative international effort to address the root causes of migration and ensure that the rights and dignity of migrants are respected. The role of human rights organizations is crucial in advocating for fair treatment and humane policies, urging governments to balance border security with compassion and understanding for those fleeing difficult circumstances.

