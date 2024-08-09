No Power Outages Expected On Friday - Ukrenergo
8/9/2024 12:20:48 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) No power outage schedules are expected to be applied in Ukraine on Friday, August 9.
The national power grid operator Ukrenergo announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"Tomorrow, August 9, no power outages will be applied," the statement reads.
If the situation changes, restrictive measures will be announced additionally.
Ukrenergo urged consumers to use electricity efficiently throughout the day.
As Ukrinform previously reported, on August 8, from 17:00 to 22:00, power supply restrictions will be in effect for industry and business in Ukraine.
