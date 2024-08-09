عربي


No Power Outages Expected On Friday - Ukrenergo

8/9/2024 12:20:48 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) No power outage schedules are expected to be applied in Ukraine on Friday, August 9.

The national power grid operator Ukrenergo announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Tomorrow, August 9, no power outages will be applied," the statement reads.

If the situation changes, restrictive measures will be announced additionally.

Read also: Galushchenko , U.S. congress delegation discuss protection of energy facilities in Ukrain

Ukrenergo urged consumers to use electricity efficiently throughout the day.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on August 8, from 17:00 to 22:00, power supply restrictions will be in effect for industry and business in Ukraine.

UkrinForm

