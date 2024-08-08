BANG! The Drum School Shuns Subscriptions, Launches New Online Lesson Website

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BANG! The Drum School's logo

The drum lesson educator, known for specializing in beginners over 40, launched its new content rich website featuring hundreds of pages of free content.

- Mark Feldman, founder of BANG! The Drum SchoolBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BANG! The Drum School, an online drum school specializing in beginner drummers over 40, just launched its new website ( ) featuring a huge amount of free and helpful content. With no subscriptions required.“Many beginner drummers don't make any progress because they're overwhelmed by the sheer amount of information out there and end up getting stuck,” said Mark Feldman, the company's founder.“Our simple teaching system eliminates confusion so beginners can easily learn to play the drums with confidence, freedom and joy.”It's also notable that BANG! The Drum School is one of the only online drum educators who does not use a subscription model.“I've noticed that consumers are fed up with having to subscribe to everything,” Feldman said.“I'm certainly sick of subscriptions myself. I avoid them. That's why we do not require subscriptions in order to study with us,” he continued.The new site features almost 300 pages of PDFs that site visitors can download for free. The free content includes exercise worksheets that focus on all of the basic foundational drumming skills that beginners need. For example, there are PDFs with independence and technique exercises, as well as transcriptions of the playing of famous drummers.The content also includes a huge amount of drumming vocabulary (aka“drum licks”) with worksheets and videos featuring the company's long-standing“Nasty Licks” series, which has more than 100 entries.In addition to all of the new free content, the school offers online drum lessons in the form of video courses , coaching and live workshops. Drum students from all over the world, including Australia, Canada, the UK and many different states across the US, come to study at BANG.One of BANG! The Drum School's core teaching principles is The 5 Pillars of Drumming,® which simplifies the beginner learning path by distilling all of drumming down to just five essential skills.“Beginner drummers often tell us that the massive amount of drumming information out there is overwhelming and causes confusion,” Feldman said.“That's why we created our proprietary teaching method, with The 5 Pillars of Drumming at its core. The teaching system we offer has been proven with more than 1,000 beginner drummers so far.”The method is a way to eliminate confusion so that beginners can simply go step-by-step and move in a direct line from Point A (don't really know how to play drums) to Point B (can sit down behind the drums and just play).Feldman continued:“By specializing in beginners, we've opened a door to a group of adult drummers who have not had a home until now. Most of the educators out there offer lessons for all levels. But we've been specializing in beginners over 40 since we opened in 2009, and more and more, drumming newcomers are coming to us because we're the only beginner experts out there. We've become a trusted resource for newbies and we get them real results. And you don't have to subscribe to study with us”For more information or to set up interviews with Mark, use the email address below.

Mark Feldman

BANG! The Drum School

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Mark Feldman talks about why BANG! The Drum School is different from other online drum educators.