Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus Transits Through Dubai En Route To Lead Interim Govt In Dhaka
Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 12:52 PM
Last updated: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 12:59 PM
Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus returned to Bangladesh Thursday, landing at the capital's airport ahead of his expected swearing in to lead a caretaker government, an AFP reporter said.
Yunus touched down in Dhaka on a flight from Paris via Dubai shortly after 2pm (0800 GMT).
