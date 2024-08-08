Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus Transits Through Dubai En Route To Lead Interim Govt In Dhaka

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 12:52 PM

Last updated: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 12:59 PM

Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus returned to Bangladesh Thursday, landing at the capital's airport ahead of his expected swearing in to lead a caretaker government, an AFP reporter said.

Yunus touched down in Dhaka on a flight from Paris via Dubai shortly after 2pm (0800 GMT).

ALSO READ:

Bangladesh: Garment factories resume operations after disruption

Yunus urges Bangladeshis to 'get ready to build the country'

Pakistan says it 'stands in solidarity with people of Bangladesh'

India evacuates non-essential staff from its embassy, consulates in Bangladesh

Bangladesh's interim government to be sworn in on Thursday: Army chief