Russian Forces Drop 56 Guided Aerial Bombs On Sumy Region On Wed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces dropped 56 guided aerial bombs (KAB) on the Sumy region on Wednesday, August 7. The region has never seen such a number of KAB in one day alone.

Volodymyr Artiukh, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"56 guided aerial bombs were used against the population of the Sumy region. They hit the territory of four districts – the Shostka, Konotop, Sumy and Okhtyrka districts. The Sumy region has never experienced such a number of KAB attacks in one day alone," he said.

Two brothers killed in Russian attack onregion

As Ukrinform previously reported, nearly 6,000 civilians are being evacuated from five communities of the Sumy region's border area.