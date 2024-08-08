Russian Forces Drop 56 Guided Aerial Bombs On Sumy Region On Wed
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces dropped 56 guided aerial bombs (KAB) on the Sumy region on Wednesday, August 7. The region has never seen such a number of KAB attacks in one day alone.
Volodymyr Artiukh, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"56 guided aerial bombs were used against the population of the Sumy region. They hit the territory of four districts – the Shostka, Konotop, Sumy and Okhtyrka districts. The Sumy region has never experienced such a number of KAB attacks in one day alone," he said.
As Ukrinform previously reported, nearly 6,000 civilians are being evacuated from five communities of the Sumy region's border area.
