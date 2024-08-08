A Case Of Bribes Discovered Involving The Fire Department In Veraguas

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) "I Will Not Allow Bribery in This Country"



The President of the Republic, José Raúl Mulino, in his press Thursday August 8, revealed a case of bribes in exchange for a permit in the

Fire Department

in the regional area of

​​Veraguas.

Mulino said he had a report of a meeting held Wednesday to discuss the issue, between the governor of that province,

Hildemarta Riera Díaz, and the chief of the fire department in the area. Although the governor said he had the three names of those involved, he said he could not disclose them in order to respect the presumption of innocence.

“There are three people who have been duly identified. Out of respect for the presumption of innocence, I am not giving their names. I have asked the governor to proceed in accordance with the firefighters. I will not allow bribery in any institution in this country. They will know what to do according to their regulations,” he said.

He added that advisor

Jorge Ricardo Fábrega

is“assisting intensively” to soon appoint the new fire chief.

“Without meaning to harm anyone, the firefighters, their permit department and all these things related to the construction issue, the relationship that exists with the sector is terrible. From bribes to irresponsible bureaucracy,” he added.







Before the press conference, the president had referred to the issue through a message on his X account at 7:02 am.

“I am following up on the collection of bribes for permits at the Santiago Fire Department. I have identified the 3 names themselves and I hope they act. The firefighters are once again a problem in these matters. I will soon appoint the new Chief and he must put things in order, if the current ones do not do so already!

” he wrote.





The

Benemérito Cuerpo de Bomberos de Panamá has

Ernesto De León Echevers

as acting director and

Matilde Torres

as deputy director.

On April 27, the Ministry of Government reported that Abdiel Américo Solís had resigned from the general direction of the institution.

Solís submitted his resignation to the President of the Republic at that time, Laurentino Cortizo. He cited personal reasons.

President Mulino also said:“You have very little merit left.” He immediately sent them an ultimatum:“Get back on track or we will have to do what Martín Torrijos did, like we received you in 2009,

intervened. And it took a year and a half to remove or lift the intervention.”