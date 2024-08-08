Savoring Summer's Bounty With Plant-Based Eating

(MENAFN- 3BL) August 8, 2024 /3BL/ - There is no better time to incorporate more plant-based foods into your family's diet than late summer in the Southeast! It's good for your health, for our climate, and for Georgia farmers, too.

On August 27th at 11 a.m., regenerative farmers/chefs Matthew & Tia Raiford will host a deliciously inspiring webinar designed to help all of us celebrate the bounty of late summer produce with ideas of how to move towards a plant-based diet.

Register now to get inspired by chef-driven recipes and cooking tips that you can put to use in your own kitchen. You'll also be entered into a special giveaway to win one of five prize packages including a copy of Bress 'N' Nyam: Gullah Geechee Recipes from a Sixth-Generation Farmer by Matthew Raiford and two spice blends from Strong Roots 9 .

Register Here.