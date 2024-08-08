Phi Beta Kappa Society Establishes Chapter At College Of Charleston

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With its charter from the nation's most prestigious honor society, the College joins the ranks of the nation's best in undergraduate education.

Charleston, South Carolina, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Phi Beta Kappa Society (ΦBK), the nation's oldest and most prestigious academic honor society, has granted a charter to the faculty at the College of Charleston.

Phi Beta Kappa celebrates and advocates for excellence in the liberal arts and sciences. Its Triennial Council awards new chapters every three years. This year, the College was one of three universities chartered to join the 290 existing Phi Beta Kappa chapters at America's most esteemed colleges and universities.

“We are honored to install new chapters at the College of Charleston, Gonzaga University and Texas State University, reflecting our commitment to recognizing and fostering academic excellence,” says Frederick M. Lawrence, Phi Beta Kappa secretary and CEO. "These schools exemplify the values of and relevance of the liberal arts and sciences, and we look forward to celebrating the academic achievements of their most outstanding students. We are thrilled to expand our network and welcome these distinguished institutions into the Phi Beta Kappa family."

The invitation to host a chapter at the College of Charleston follows an extensive evaluation process. To qualify for a chapter, College of Charleston faculty and programs demonstrated excellence in undergraduate liberal arts and sciences education throughout a multi-year review process. Only about 10% of the nation's institutions of higher learning have Phi Beta Kappa chapters.

“Having a chapter of Phi Beta Kappa at the College of Charleston is further affirmation of our institution's academic excellence and rising national reputation," says President Andrew T. Hsu . "Phi Beta Kappa's presence on our campus aligns perfectly with our mission to cultivate a vibrant, forward-thinking community of scholars.”

Founded in 1776, just five months after the signing the Declaration of Independence, the Phi Beta Kappa Society is the most widely recognized measure of academic achievements for individuals and institutions. It's mission is to champion education in the liberal arts and sciences, foster freedom of thought and recognize academic excellence.

“Since its founding, Phi Beta Kappa has stood as a beacon of academic excellence and intellectual freedom. Establishing a chapter on our campus is a testament to the outstanding achievements of our faculty and students in the liberal arts and sciences," says Suzanne Austin , executive vice president of academic affairs and provost of the College of Charleston. "We are honored to join the ranks of institutions that celebrate and uphold these values, recognizing and nurturing the best and brightest minds through this prestigious honor society.”

Phi Beta Kappa members include 17 U.S. presidents, 42 U.S. Supreme Court justices and 150 Nobel laureates. Its campus chapters invite for induction the most outstanding arts and sciences students at America's leading colleges and universities.

The College will hold its official chapter installation and first induction ceremony for new members in the coming months.

