Behavioral Health Tech Conference Unveils 2024 Preliminary Agenda

The signature behavioral event connects healthcare stakeholders dedicated to advancing access to behavioral healthcare for all

The 2024 will feature three new speaking programs to focus on rising issues in behavioral health: workplace wellbeing, sponsored by Marsh McLennan; youth mental health, sponsored by Pivotal Ventures; and community-based care, sponsored by Consulting for Human Services

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Behavioral Health Tech , the leading community focused on expanding access to mental health, substance use, and autism/IDD care through technology, health equity, and innovation, today announced the preliminary agenda for its annual conference taking place at the Arizona Biltmore

in Phoenix, Ariz., from November 5-7, 2024. The conference will feature keynotes and panel discussions highlighting different approaches, models, and solutions that can help remove barriers across the healthcare ecosystem and expand mental and behavioral health best practices to increase access to care.

The in-person-only event addresses the challenges and opportunities faced by health plans, employers, behavioral health providers, digital health companies, investors, and policymakers in the evolving technological, reimbursement, and policy landscape. It is the only public event in 2024 where attendees can meet nearly all of the nation's Blue Cross Blue Shield behavioral health leaders and health and wellness benefits leaders from every major national employee benefits consulting firm.

Panel sessions feature the leading voices of mental healthcare, including:



Dr. Taft Parsons, Chief Psychiatric Officer of CVS Health/Aetna

Dr. Doug Nemecek, Chief Medical Officer of Behavioral Health, Evernorth Health Services (Cigna)

Dr. Frank Webster, Chief Medical Officer of Behavioral Health, HCSC

Brad Kittredge, CEO & Co-Founder, Brightside Health

Kelsey Noonan, Director, Program Strategy, Pivotal Ventures

Suzanne Kunis, President & CEO NovaWell, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of NJ

Hoangmai (Mai) Pham, MD, MPH, President and CEO, Institute for Exceptional Care

Dr. Adam Haim, Branch Chief, National Institute of Mental Health Dr. Monte Maston, Chief Medical Officer, Marsh McLennan

The 2024 conference will feature three new speaking programs to focus on growing trends in the behavioral health industry: workplace wellbeing, sponsored by Marsh McLennan; youth mental health, sponsored by Pivotal Ventures; and community-based care, sponsored by Consulting for Human Services. Panel topics at the event will include:



Creating a Neurodiverse-Inclusive Workplace

Building Brighter Futures: Launching Behavioral Health Solutions for Students

Engaging Employees in Wellbeing Programs Wrap Around Services for Families with Autism: This is how it's done!

"The Behavioral Health Tech Conference is a unique opportunity for innovators in behavioral and digital health to exchange their experiences, insights, and ideas, driving us towards the goal of better access and quality in mental and behavioral health care in the U.S.," said Solome Tibebu, founder and CEO, Behavioral Health Tech. "This year, we're particularly excited about the new speaking programs we've introduced and are eager to see the impactful changes they will bring to our health systems and communities."

The 2023 conference sold out, and as a result, this year's event has doubled in size to accommodate the outsized demand. In addition to lively panel discussions on behavioral health, the conference will recognize and celebrate the 2nd Annual Young Innovators in Behavioral Health Award winners.

A portion of proceeds from all registrations during registration will be donated to this year's non-profit grantee , the Institute for Exceptional Care (IEC). The IEC's mission is to make healthcare better and safer for people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.

Learn more about the event, speakers, and panel discussions here .

Register for the in-person-only event here .

About Behavioral Health Tech

Behavioral Health Tech is the leading community solely committed to expanding access to mental health, substance use, and IDD services through technology, health equity and innovation. Our community is made up of patients, health plans, employers, health systems, behavioral health providers, startups, investors, pharma and policymakers to connect for the purposes of advancing access to behavioral healthcare for ALL individuals.

Our commitment to health equity is central in the design of all we do. You'll see it in our speakers, events, communications and more. By convening stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem - incumbents and new entrants alike - we facilitate the connections necessary for innovating culturally-sensitive, high-quality behavioral health for all.

