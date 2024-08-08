CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® Announces Appointment Of Phil Hawkins As New CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.) today announced it has named Phil Hawkins as its new chief executive officer. Hawkins currently serves as chief executive officer for the Pacific West Association of REALTORS® (PWR), one of the largest local associations in California.

CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS CEO Phil Hawkins

He was selected as part of a nationwide search by C.A.R.'s leadership team and a search committee comprised of highly experienced members with backgrounds in working with state CEOs. He succeeds

Debra Ferrier, who has served as interim CEO since April, and who is the current CEO of C.A.R.'s for-profit subsidiary Real Estate Business Services (REBS).

"On behalf of C.A.R.'s leadership team and our search committee, I am thrilled to make this announcement," said C.A.R. President Melanie Barker. "Phil has deep knowledge about the real estate industry and the political landscape in California. His insights into the many issues facing us today make him uniquely positioned to be our next CEO. Phil joins the organization during a time of significant industry change and, as such, will be instrumental in developing and delivering on a vision for C.A.R. and for our profession.

As the CEO of the Pacific West Association of REALTORS®

since 2015, Phil has a keen understanding of what our members need and will ensure

that C.A.R. members remain at the center of the real estate transaction. As we stand on the cusp of the organization's 120th anniversary in 2025, it is our strong belief that Phil is the best person to lead this organization, its 200,000 members and the California real estate industry in the years ahead.

On behalf of the Leadership Team, I'd also like to thank Debra for directing the organization during these past few months," said Barker.

At PWR, Hawkins oversaw all aspects of the association, including professional standards, education, political advocacy, finance, charity foundation, community involvement, communications, and Multiple Listing Services. He joined PWR in 1998 as vice president of Government Affairs, representing the interests of the association in matters involving local, state, and federal governments. He was named executive vice president of Government Affairs in 2008 and then became the association's CEO in 2015.

At the state level, Hawkins has served on numerous C.A.R. committees, including Real Estate Business Services (REBS), RPC Coordinating, RPC Fundraising & Member Mobilization Advisory, Association Executive, CREPAC, C.A.R. Mission Task Force, and Housing Affordability Fund. At the national level, he has served on NAR's Association Executive Committee since 2014 and is an NAR Presidents Circle and RPAC Hall of Fame member.

"I am honored to be named C.A.R.'s next CEO," said Hawkins. "I am eager to collaborate with our leadership team, the Board, and the staff at C.A.R. during what is an extremely challenging period for our industry. I am confident that, together, we will successfully navigate the current environment and emerge even stronger, ready to seize opportunities that lie ahead for our members, the industry, and our organization."

( ) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with nearly 200,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

