KITCHENAID® LAUNCHES THE MOST POWERFUL GAS-ON-GLASS COOKTOP1 FOR PRECISE AND CLEAN MAKING

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The New KitchenAid® Gas-on-Glass Cooktop Merges Function and Form With a Glass Top and Dishwasher-Safe Elements

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today,

KitchenAid brand announces the new KitchenAid® Gas-on-Glass Cooktop, the most powerful cooktop in its class1

boasting five individual burners, including a central 18K BTU burner. With a sleek glass top, dishwasher-safe stainless steel knobs, and cast-iron grates, the new KitchenAid® Gas-on-Glass Cooktop makes cleaning up your creations almost as easy as cooking them.

KitchenAid® Gas-on-Glass Cooktop (PRNewsfoto/KitchenAid)

Continue Reading

"The KitchenAid® Gas-on-Glass Cooktop was designed to help make consumers' time creating and cleaning in the kitchen more enjoyable than ever before," said Anthony Pastrick, KitchenAid Senior Brand Manager. "As is true for all KitchenAid appliances, this cooktop was designed with the consumer top of mind to ensure it addresses common pain points, but still delivers all of the cooking functionality expected from KitchenAid brand and then some. The glass-top surface and dishwasher-safe details allow consumers more time for inspiration and connection in the kitchen."

Key features of the KitchenAid® Gas-on-Glass Cooktop include:



Range of BTU Burners:





18K BTU Burner : Delivers the high heat you need to successfully sear, sauté, stir-fry and bring pots to a rolling boil.



15K BTU Burner : Reaches the high temperatures required to quickly get liquids to a boil and for high-temperature cooking techniques, including getting a great sear on meat.

5K BTU Burner : A flame sized for small saucepans to manage low temperatures for simmering sauces until they look, feel and taste delicious.

Easy-to-Clean Glass-Top Surface: Equipped with a glass-top surface that easily wipes to a reflective shine with just soap, water and a soft cloth.

Dishwasher-Safe Metal Knobs:

Professionally-inspired dishwasher-safe knobs are easy to clean and allow easy adjustment of cooktop settings, offering responsive, flexible control. Dishwasher-Safe Full-Width Cast-Iron Grates:

The cast-iron grates are dishwasher safe and allow for smooth, easy movement around the cooktop.

The new KitchenAid® Gas-on-Glass Cooktop models include:

KitchenAid® 30" Gas-on-Glass Cooktop

KCGG530PB - MSRP $1,699

KitchenAid® 36" Gas-on-Glass Cooktop

KCGG536PB - MSRP $1,799

About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid® brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid

or follow us on Instagram, @KitchenAidUSA.

Media Contact:

MSL

[email protected]

1

Gas-on-glass cooktops, based on total BTU

SOURCE KitchenAid