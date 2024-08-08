Girls Soccer Network Announces IDA Sports As Third Season Sponsor Of“The Big Life” Podcast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Latest Podcast Sponsorship Continues Collaboration of Two Women's Soccer Trailblazers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Girls Soccer is thrilled to announce that IDA Sports will be the official sponsor of“the Big Life” podcast for the second time. The highly anticipated third season of the podcast, hosted by Sam Cary and Jordyn Wickes, is set to return this back-to-school and back-to-soccer season, launching on August 8 and running throughout the fall.This renewed sponsorship is part of a NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) deal that directly benefits the hosts, Sam Cary and Jordyn Wickes. IDA Sports, renowned for its innovative women-specific cleats, aligns perfectly with the podcast's mission to uplift and support female soccer players. "The team at IDA are like family at this point. It's always fun and satisfying working with them but the thing that's the coolest is seeing how the brand has continued to evolve in both innovation and style. We're happy they continue to sponsor our NIL soccer podcast series, 'the Big Life,' and look forward to kicking off this 'back-to-soccer' campaign with them," said Jen Gruskoff, CEO of Girls Soccer Network.In this upcoming third season, Sam and Jordyn will delve into a variety of topics, including the expanding Big Ten, the latest developments in college soccer, and Sam's personal journey as a professional soccer player in Sweden. The dynamic duo will continue to bring insightful discussions, interviews with coaches, players, and bright minds of soccer, and a passion for the beautiful game to their audience.Girls Soccer Network and IDA Sports have a history of successful collaborations on various projects and initiatives, and both organizations are eager to continue growing their brands together. This partnership underscores a shared dedication to empowering women in sports. "We're thrilled to be back supporting the BIG LIFE! It's always great to see and support women who are driving the conversations around women's soccer! Sam and Jordyn's on-air chemistry is amazing, and the topics they cover around college and pro soccer are super valuable, especially to current and future IDA wearers," said Tabitha Tice, Head of Marketing at IDA Sports.Past seasons of The Big Life podcast have featured engaging conversations with notable figures in the soccer world, including professional soccer player Ava Cook, Michigan State soccer coach Jeff Hossler, and Chicago Red Stars assistant coach Ella Masar, among others whose careers have been impacted by Big Ten women's soccer. This season promises to build on that success, providing listeners with content exploring all aspects of women's soccer, including speaking to players in the brand-new USL Super League. The first episode of season three will be available on August 8, streaming on major podcast platforms . For more information, visit the Girls Soccer Network website or follow Girls Soccer Network on Instagram .ABOUT Girls Soccer Network provides a global destination for girls and women to share their experiences, stories, and love for the game while also providing resources and opportunities to help them achieve their soccer goals. The media company offers a digital platform that provides access to training tools, expert advice, current news and events, and a safe and supportive community of like-minded players.ABOUT IDA Sports IDA Sports prioritizes high-performance and comfortable footwear for athletes who have traditionally been an afterthought. Whether you're a weekend warrior or an elite athlete, IDA Sports believes you should have greater choice and access to the best equipment when you step onto the field. Structurally, IDA Sports cleats are designed to accommodate the nuances of the female athlete's foot. Aesthetically, they're designed with inclusivity in mind. For more information, visit idasports.

Jennifer Gruskoff

GSN

+1 323-610-1642

email us here