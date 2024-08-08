Global Pulse Oximeter Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pulse Oximeter Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Pulse Oximeter Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global pulse oximeter market has demonstrated strong growth, with its size increasing from $2.58 billion in 2023 to $2.71 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. This growth is driven by factors such as the aging population, rising respiratory diseases, advancements in hospital and healthcare infrastructure, increased awareness, and the ongoing impacts of the global pandemic. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $3.32 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%, fueled by advancements in wearable technology, preparedness for global health crises, government healthcare initiatives, and health and wellness monitoring.

Rising Telehealth Expansion Drives Market Growth

The expansion of telehealth and telemedicine is a significant driver of growth in the pulse oximeter market. Telehealth leverages telecommunications technology to offer a range of healthcare services remotely, while telemedicine involves remote clinical consultations. Pulse oximeters are essential for remote assessment of oxygen levels, particularly for chronic disease management at home. Integration with wearable devices and smartphones enhances their functionality, facilitating real-time data sharing and reducing the need for hospital visits. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, telemedicine was utilized by 37% of adults in the U.S. in 2021, highlighting the growing adoption and its impact on the pulse oximeter market.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global pulse oximeter market with a detailed sample report:

Major Companies and Technological Innovations

Key players in the pulse oximeter market include Medtronic PLC, GE Healthcare, Masimo Corporation, Nonin Medical Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Kononklijke Philips NV, Philips Healthcare, and others. These companies are focusing on technological innovations to maintain a competitive edge. For example, Bio IntelliSense Inc. launched an advanced pulse oximetry (SpO2) sensor technology in November 2022, designed to address accuracy challenges related to skin pigmentation and motion. This patented technology, featuring a unique white light emitter and spectral sensor, ensures high-precision measurements and contributes to healthcare equity.

Trends Shaping the Market

Several trends are shaping the pulse oximeter market, including:

.Telehealth Integration: Enhances remote patient monitoring.

.Technological Advancements: Innovations in sensor technology and connectivity.

.Home Healthcare Emphasis: Increasing use in at-home settings.

.Smart Features and Connectivity: Integration with smartphones and wearables.

.Remote Patient Monitoring: Critical for chronic disease management.

Market Segmentation

The pulse oximeter market is segmented as follows:

.By Product Type: Fingertip, Handheld, Wrist-worn, Table-Top, and Bedside

.By Technology: Conventional, Connected

.By Age Group: Adult, Pediatric

.By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Healthcare

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Market

In 2023, North America was the largest region in the pulse oximeter market. The region's leadership is expected to continue due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates of new technologies.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report



Pulse Oximeter Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Pulse Oximeter Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on pulse oximeter market size , pulse oximeter market drivers and trends, pulse oximeter market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The pulse oximeter market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Handheld Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024



ENT Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024



Electrosurgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+ +44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube