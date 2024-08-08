Skyflakes Crackers Takes Flavor Exploration To The Next Level At CNE Toronto 2024

MENAFN - PR Newswire) TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -Calling all foodies and adventure seekers! SkyFlakes Crackers, the perfect anytime snack, is teaming up with Century Tuna to bring you three days of flavor exploration from August 16th to September 2nd. Attendees can visit the SkyFlakes Crackers booth to create their own personalized flavor masterpieces with endless topping combinations, participate in fun games, and win exciting prizes.

SkyFlakes Crackers: Fuel Your Every Adventure

Life's an adventure. Between work, play, and everything in between, you need a snack that can keep up. SkyFlakes Crackers are the perfect light and flavorful base for countless flavor creations, making them your go-to for any adventure – summer escapes, crushing deadlines, or conquering social gatherings.

"SkyFlakes Crackers are the perfect canvas for any topping to satisfy your cravings," says Anthonia Udemeh, SkyFlakes Marketing Manager (North America). "Their light, slightly salted flavor makes any topping combo pop, turning snack time into a flavor exploration fiesta."

Unleash Your Inner Flavor Genius at the SkyFlakes Crackers Booth!

Get ready to experience snacking like never before:



Interactive games and exciting prizes: Capture Share-worthy Moments: Strike a pose at the SkyFlakes photobooth, join the picture perfect topping challenge and share your summer fun using #mySkyFlakes #pictureperfecttopping on social media for a chance to win an ipad!

Free samples and live demos: Witness the endless versatility of SkyFlakes firsthand. Festival-exclusive discounts: Stock up on SkyFlakes at discounted rates to recreate your creations at home and share the fiesta with friends and fam. Don't forget to tag #SkyFlakesCNE on social media!

SkyFlakes Crackers: More Than Just a Snack, It's Flavor Exploration on the Move!

The unique, slightly salted taste of SkyFlakes Crackers complements a wide range of toppings, making them the perfect canvas for your taste bud masterpieces. Plus, their sturdy build, generous size (perfect for piling on the flavor), and unique perforations for easy sharing make them ideal for any adventure, big or small.

Fuel Your Creativity with Endless Flavor Combinations

SkyFlakes Crackers are all about empowering your snacking adventures, using only the finest ingredients to create a delicious and satisfying cracker that lets you break free from boring snaking. With SkyFlakes Crackers, every bite is a chance to unleash your inner flavor genius.

Mark Your Calendars!

So grab your friends and family, and head to the SkyFlakes booth at the CNE! Let's turn snack time into an epic flavor adventure and create some unforgettable memories together!

About SkyFlakes Crackers

SkyFlakes crackers are a delicious and versatile snack cracker perfect for any occasion. Made with high-quality ingredients, SkyFlakes crackers offer a satisfying crunch and a light, airy texture that pairs perfectly with a variety of toppings. From sweet to savory, the possibilities are endless!

About Monde Nissin

Monde Nissin brings good food to tables around the world. For more than 40 years, Monde Nissin has been committed to providing tasty, high-quality food to customers. Their passion for food is reflected in every product they make.

