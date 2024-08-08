AI In Medical Imaging Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AI In Medical Imaging Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The AI in medical imaging market has witnessed exponential growth in recent years, surging from $2.07 billion in 2023 to $2.85 billion in 2024 at a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.6%. It will grow to $10.34 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.9%. This growth is fueled by the increasing volume of medical imaging data, rising demand for enhanced diagnostic accuracy, and the growing burden of chronic diseases, which necessitate efficient workflow solutions and heightened healthcare expenditure.

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Propels Market Growth

The escalating prevalence of chronic diseases is a pivotal driver behind the growth of the AI in medical imaging market. Chronic diseases, which persist over extended periods and include cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases, and diabetes, contribute significantly to global mortality rates. AI technologies in medical imaging enable advanced diagnostics, timely interventions, and personalized treatment plans, thereby facilitating early detection, accurate characterization, and optimized management of chronic conditions for improved patient outcomes.

Major Players and Technological Advancements

Leading companies such as Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Siemens Healthineers AG are pioneering technological advancements in AI for medical imaging. For instance, Viz Inc. launched its AI-powered radiology suite integrating with healthcare systems to enhance data accessibility, real-time disease alerts, prioritized workflows, and collaborative tools, thereby improving efficiency and patient outcomes.

Key Trends in the Market

The AI in medical imaging market is witnessing significant trends such as enhanced imaging modalities with AI integration, interoperability, and data sharing advancements, robust regulatory frameworks, increased industry collaborations, and a growing focus on explainable AI. These trends are pivotal in shaping the future landscape of medical imaging technologies.

Market Segments

The AI in medical imaging market is segmented based on technology (Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing, Other Technologies), solution (Software Tools, Services), modality (Computed Tomography, MRI, X-Rays, Ultrasound, Nuclear Imaging), application (Digital Pathology, Oncology, Cardiovascular, Neurology, Lung, Breast, Liver, Oral Diagnostics, Other Applications), and end-use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Other End-Users).

Regional Insights: North America is Leading the Market

North America dominated the AI in medical imaging market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare investments and technological advancements.

AI In Medical Imaging Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The AI In Medical Imaging Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on AI in medical imaging market size, AI in medical imaging market drivers and trends, AI in medical imaging market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The AI in medical imaging market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

