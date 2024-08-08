Global Starter Feed Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Starter Feed Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Starter Feed Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The starter feed market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $32.83 billion in 2023 to $35.4 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing focus on animal health and welfare, expansion of commercial poultry farming, globalization of livestock farming, advancements in feed manufacturing, focus on disease prevention, consumer demand for quality animal products.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The starter feed market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $46.21 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to integration of sustainable practices, growing market for specialty livestock, expansion of aquaculture industry, focus on antibiotic-free animal farming, increasing demand for plant-based proteins.

Growth Driver Of The Starter Feed Market

The growth of the aquaculture industry is expected to drive the growth of the starter feed market. The aquaculture industry refers to the practice of breeding, raising, and harvesting fish, shellfish, and aquatic plants in controlled aquatic environments for commercial purposes. Starter feed is an important component of aquaculture. It is used to support the growth and development of fish and other aquatic animals. it increases fish's levels of protein, vitamins, minerals, carbs, and amino acids. So, these factors boost the starter feed market.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the starter feed market include Cargill Incorporated, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Purina Mills LLC., Charoen Pokphand Group Co. Ltd.

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the starter feed market. Major companies operating in the starter feed market are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Type: Medicated, Non-Medicated

2) By Form: Pellets, Crumbles, Other Forms

3) By Ingredient: Wheat, Corn, Soybean, Oats, Barley

4) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

5) By Application: Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquatic, Equine, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the starter feed market in 2023. The regions covered in the starter feed market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Starter Feed Market Definition

Starter feed refers to nutrient-dense feed that helps the young animal become accustomed to solid food and boosts its absorption of subsequent feeds. It helps to assist the growth of very young animals and reduce mortality.

Starter Feed Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Starter Feed Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on starter feed market size , starter feed market drivers and trends, starter feed market major players, starter feed competitors' revenues, starter feed market positioning, and starter feed market growth across geographies. The starter feed market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

