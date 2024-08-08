Shaping The Future: Business Awards UK Announces 2024 Technology Awards Winners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Meet the UKs exciting tech disruptors, from new start-ups to experienced firms, these businesses are stirring up the with their ideas & innovations.

HALIFAX, UK, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a celebration of technological innovation and excellence, Business Awards UK proudly unveils the winners and finalists of the 2024 Awards . This year's awards showcase the extraordinary talents and achievements of businesses and individuals who are at the forefront of the sector in the UK. From revolutionary cloud solutions to cutting-edge AI advancements, the 2024 Technology Awards highlight the businesses bringing to the forefront exciting new ideas and developments that are driving progress across various industries.Business Awards UK 2024 Technology Awards Winners- Civo - Best Cloud Technology- Silverfin - AI Technology of the Year- ClioBooks - Disruptive Technology of the Year- Open Medical - Technology Rising Star Award- Wigan Hearing - Best Health Technology- Unusual Technologies - Best Small Tech Startup- POWWR - Best Large Tech Business- Zaptic - CEO or Director of the Year – Technology- AA-Apps & Software Ltd - Best Mobile Technology- Nomical Ltd - Tech Visionary Award- Auriga Magnus Care Limited (Trade name CareMagnus) - Best Tech InnovationBusiness Awards UK 2024 Technology Awards Finalists- Forterro - Best Cloud Technology- Tentacle Solutions Ltd - Best Tech Innovation- ClioBooks - AI Technology of the Year- Open Medical - Best Health Technology- We Offer Wellness - Best Large Tech Business- Zaptic - Best Small Tech Startup- Cavefish - Tech Visionary Award- Auriga Magnus Care Limited (Trade name CareMagnus) - Technology Rising Star Award- Rewind The Media - CEO or Director of the Year – Technology- Auriga Magnus Care Limited (Trade name CareMagnus) - Disruptive Technology of the YearRecognising Outstanding Technological InnovationThe 2024 Technology Awards celebrate the remarkable efforts of organisations committed to advancing the tech landscape through innovative solutions and cutting-edge developments. This year's winners have distinguished themselves by delivering exceptional products and services that meet the ever-evolving needs of their industries. Their dedication to innovation and excellence has set new benchmarks, driving progress and fostering growth within the technology sector.These businesses have demonstrated unparalleled expertise and commitment in their respective fields, from revolutionising cloud computing and AI technology to advancing healthcare and enhancing operational efficiency. Their achievements reflect their hard work, creativity, and relentless pursuit of excellence, significantly contributing to the technological advancements in the UK.Business Awards UK commends these distinguished winners and finalists for their contributions to the technology industry. Their forward-thinking approaches and customer-centric innovations continue to inspire and set new standards of excellence. The exceptional talents and ground-breaking practices of these professionals ensure that the UK remains at the forefront of technological innovation and progress.To learn more about the 2024 Technology Awards and the remarkable achievements of the winners and finalists, please contact Business Awards UK.

D Marsh

Business Awards UK

+44 1422 771042

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube