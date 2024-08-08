New Guide Features Award-Winning Programs At Essential Hospitals

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The report highlights programs to support youth and young adults who have experienced psychosis, improve access to obstetric care, reduce emergency department utilization, and help patients manage chronic conditions, among other achievements.

The new illustrated guide features a dozen notable programs at essential hospitals to improve quality and population health.

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- America's Essential Hospitals today released Excellence and Innovation in Care: The 2024 Gage Awards , an illustrated guide highlighting a dozen essential hospital programs recognized for achievements in quality improvement and population health.The programs focus on various issues, from behavioral health and obstetrics to HIV care and homelessness. At the association's June annual conference, VITAL2024, four of the programs received prestigious Gage Awards as winners or honorable mentions. The awards are named for association founder Larry Gage.“Our hospitals work tirelessly to forge new and innovative paths to care, and these programs reflect that,” says Kalpana Ramiah, DrPH, MBA, MSc, vice president of innovation and director of Essential Hospitals Institute , the research, education, and leadership development arm of America's Essential Hospitals.“Through these efforts, members have been able to further care access, improve community health, and inspire even greater change.”The guide summarizes award-winning and highlighted programs in the Gage Awards' Quality Improvement and Population Health categories. Committed to caring for people who face social and economic barriers to care, the association's more than 300 members focus their work on improving equity and reducing health disparities - a shared mission reflected in the featured projects.“This guide not only recognizes excellence in care but also encourages transformative structural change to support the nation's most underserved and underrepresented patients,” says Shannon Sale, MHA, executive vice president and chief strategy officer at Grady Health System, in Atlanta, and chair of the association's awards committee.

