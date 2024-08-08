Austria’s police arrest 2 for plotting attacks on events in Vienna

(MENAFN) Two suspects were arrested in Austria for allegedly plotting on events in Vienna, according to media reports. Austrian announced on Wednesday that the country remains on high alert in light of the threat. The first suspect, a 19-year-old, was apprehended in Ternitz, a town in eastern Austria. He had reportedly pledged allegiance to the terror group Daesh/ISIS in a video released a few weeks ago, as confirmed by Franz Ruf, Austria's director-general for public security.



The second suspect, a 17-year-old teenager, was also arrested in connection with the plot. Authorities searching the main suspect’s home discovered chemical substances and devices, further indicating the seriousness of the planned attacks. The arrests have led to heightened security measures across the country as the police continue their investigation into the potential threat.



In response to the threat, American singer Taylor Swift's concerts in Vienna, scheduled for this week, were canceled. The concerts, organized by Barracuda Music, were set to take place at the Ernst Happel Stadium on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The decision to cancel was made following confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack targeting the stadium.



Barracuda Music announced the cancellations in a Facebook post on Wednesday, citing the safety of everyone involved as the primary concern. The threat of an attack has led to widespread concern and increased security measures in Austria, as authorities work to prevent any potential incidents.

