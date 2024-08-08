Q2 2024 Earnings: Copel Profits Soar, C&A Surges, CVC Cuts Losses

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the second quarter of 2024, three major companies reported significant developments.



Copel experienced a substantial 53.9% increase in adjusted net profit, driven by growth and operational efficiencies.



C&A recorded an explosive rise in net profit, supported by robust sales in clothing and beauty products.



Meanwhile, CVC drastically reduced its losses and turned its EBITDA positive, benefiting from improved operational performance in Brazil .



These updates reflect notable advancements and strategic adaptations in each firm's sector.





Copel's Adjusted Net Profit Increases by 53.9% in Q2 2024

Main Report:

In the second quarter of 2024, Copel reported an adjusted net profit of R$473.6 million, marking a 53.9% increase compared to the same quarter in 2023. The adjusted EBITDA reached R$ 1.28 billion, up by 5.7% from the second quarter of 2023.

Key Drivers:

This performance was attributed to a 6.2% growth in the billed wire market, influenced by higher average temperatures and a tariff adjustment in June, along with effective cost control.

C&A's Net Profit Skyrockets in Q2 2024

Main Report:

C&A's adjusted net profit for the second quarter of 2024 was R$ 58.1 million, an 18-fold increase from R$ 3.2 million in Q2 2023.



Adjusted EBITDA rose by 28.8% to R$359.5 million, with total net revenue reaching R$1.8 billion, an 11.5% increase. Clothing revenue specifically grew by 13.1% to R$1.5 billion.

Performance Highlights:

Gross margin stood at 56%, a 2.5 percentage point increase, with clothing margin at 57.7%. The adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 2.6 points to 19.6%.



Notable declines included a 26% drop in electronic product sales, offset by a 59% increase in beauty product revenue.

CVC Reduces Losses in Q2 2024

Main Report:

CVC reported a net loss of Rs 22.2 million in Q2 2024, an 86.7% improvement over the Rs 167 million loss in Q2 2023.



The adjusted EBITDA turned positive at R$ 70.3 million, compared to a negative R$ 16.2 million a year prior.



Total net revenue was R$ 294 million, up 9.2% year-on-year, with a significant 21% increase in Brazilian operations.

Financial Health:

The "take rate" improved by 1.6 percentage points to 9%. The total financial result showed an 85.7% reduction in expenses.



Net debt by the end of June was R$836.3 million, showing a notable decrease both annually and quarterly.

