Prism Autism Centers Receives Accreditation From Autism Commission On Quality (ACQ)

- Rebecca Giammatti, chief clinical officer of Prism Autism CentersLOUISVILLE, KY, USA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) has awarded a full two-year accreditation to Prism Autism Centers for its applied behavior analysis (ABA) programs at its three locations in Connecticut.These newly accredited locations offer ABA healthcare services to individuals and families impacted by autism. Their programs were evaluated against ACQ's Applied Behavior Analysis Accreditation Program Standards and Guide .“People with autism deserve high-quality ABA services,” said Erick Dubuque, director of ACQ.“Organizations applying for accreditation from the Autism Commission on Quality must meet rigorous standards for patient care, administration, and transparency. Prism Autism Centers underwent a thorough review process to earn its accreditation.”ACQ's review process includes a wide range of business, clinical, and quality improvement activities to promote best practices and evidence-based pathways. The assessment considers clinical observations and satisfaction surveys from patients and staff, leadership interviews, and a desktop review."Accreditation is not just a label; it's a promise to our clients and the industry that we will consistently meet and exceed the highest standards, delivering quality and reliability in all that we do,” said Rebecca Giammatti , M.S., BCBA, LBA, chief clinical officer of Prism Autism Centers.Prism Autism Centers are leaders in early intensive applied behavior analysis (ABA) services for young children with autism (ages 0-6) in Connecticut. Its talented behavioral health teams implement the most up-to-date clinical and organizational standards in a cheerful and child-friendly setting where children come first. With countless opportunities for learning and accomplishments, it celebrates each child's success every step of the way.ACQ continues to accept new applications for its two-year accreditation from organizations offering ABA as a healthcare service to individuals with autism.To learn more, visit autismcommission.###About Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ)The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) is a nonprofit accreditation agency that recognizes applied behavior analysis organizations serving individuals and families impacted by autism. ACQ's mission is to continuously improve the impact of applied behavior analysis services for the autism community through education and accreditation of provider organizations.ACQ is a single-member LLC of the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP), a known and trusted nonprofit trade association for organizations serving individuals with autism. ACQ receives financial and in-kind support from CASP but maintains firewalls that protect the integrity of its essential accreditation activities. Our vision is for all recipients of applied behavior analysis services to reach their full potential through access to organizations offering the highest level of care.Learn more at autismcommission

