Egypt orders airlines to avoid Iranian airspace on Thursday amid regional tensions

(MENAFN) In response to rising tensions in the region, Egypt has issued a directive for all its to avoid flying over Iranian airspace for a specific window of time on Thursday. A notice to airmen, released on Wednesday, outlined this precautionary measure, specifying that it will be in effect from 01:00 to 04:00 GMT. The directive clearly instructs Egyptian carriers to steer clear of the Tehran flight information region during this period, stating that no flights will be allowed to traverse this airspace. This action underscores Egypt's concerns about the safety of its operations amid increasing regional instability.



The decision to restrict flights over Iranian airspace highlights the growing anxiety about potential security risks linked to the escalating geopolitical situation. Egypt's move aligns with similar precautions taken by other nations in the region, all of which aim to safeguard the security of their aviation sectors. These measures reflect a broader regional response to the uncertainty and potential threats posed by the current tensions, with countries prioritizing the protection of their air traffic from possible risks.



In a related development, Jordanian authorities have also implemented precautionary measures in light of the ongoing regional instability. Airlines arriving at Jordanian airports have been advised to carry an additional 45 minutes of fuel. This extra fuel reserve is intended to serve as a buffer in case of unexpected delays or diversions that could arise due to the current situation. Both Egypt and Jordan's actions illustrate the heightened alertness of regional governments as they navigate the complexities of maintaining aviation safety in a volatile environment.



