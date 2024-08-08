Iranian Police Officer's 'Knee On The Neck' Of Afghan Teen Sparks Outrage

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) In response to the“inhumane” of an Afghan teenager by an Iranian law enforcement officer, Afghan citizens have launched a campaign on social using the hashtags“#GetYourKneeOffMyNeck” and“#ICantBreathe.”

The“#GetYourKneeOffMyNeck” campaign was initiated on social media after a of the arrest of an Afghan teenager in the Damavand area of Tehran was circulated. The video shows at least two Iranian law enforcement officers torturing the Afghan teenager.

One of the officers is seen holding the teenager's leg while another officer places his knee on the victim's neck, resembling the tragic death of George Floyd in the United States caused by a police officer's knee. Reports claim that the Afghan teenager's neck was broken due to the pressure, and he was taken to the hospital.

The law enforcement officer tortures the Afghan teenager by placing his knee on the teenager's neck while the victim is lying face down on the ground, with his legs held by another officer, rendering him unable to resist. Viewers, in response to this scene of torture, have joined the campaign with the hashtag“#ICantBreathe.”

“#ICantBreathe” was one of the main slogans of the protests that erupted after George Floyd's death in the United States. George Floyd was killed in a manner very similar to the incident in Damavand, Tehran, leading to widespread international protests in many countries.

As of now, the identity of the person who tortured the Afghan teenager by placing his knee on his neck has not been determined.

The social media campaign by Afghan citizens underscores the universal call for justice and the end of police brutality.

The disturbing similarities between the incidents in Tehran and the death of George Floyd highlight the pervasive issue of excessive force used by law enforcement. The international community must address these human rights violations and ensure accountability to prevent such tragic events from recurring.

