Oracle expands cloud reach in Saudi Arabia with new area in Riyadh

(MENAFN) Oracle has announced the launch of its second public cloud region in Saudi Arabia as part of a significant USD1.5 billion aimed at expanding its cloud infrastructure in the Kingdom. The new cloud region, located in Riyadh, is designed to address the rising demand for artificial intelligence and cloud computing services across both public and private sectors. This new facility will allow organizations to transition various workloads to Oracle’s cloud infrastructure (OCI), providing access to a wide range of services that facilitate application modernization, data analytics, and innovation in AI.



The introduction of the Riyadh cloud region will play a crucial role in advancing Saudi Arabia's AI economy, which is projected to reach USD135.2 billion by 2030. This new region complements Oracle’s existing cloud operations in Jeddah and the planned expansion in NEOM, reinforcing the company's strategic presence in Saudi Arabia. Oracle's comprehensive suite of more than 100 cloud services, spanning dedicated, public, and hybrid environments, underscores its unique position in delivering AI-powered solutions globally.



Oracle’s offerings include advanced technologies such as the Oracle Autonomous Database, HeatWave MySQL Database, Kubernetes Container Runtime Interface, VMware on Oracle Cloud, Oracle Infrastructure Generative AI, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Supercluster. With this expansion, Oracle aims to further support the digital transformation and AI growth in Saudi Arabia, leveraging its robust cloud infrastructure to meet the evolving needs of its clients.



