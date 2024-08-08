Niger sanctions Ukraine over backing terrorism

(MENAFN) Niger has officially cut relations with Ukraine in response to allegations that Kiev supported involved in a deadly attack on Malian and Russian Wagner Group contractors. This decision by the West African nation follows a similar move by Mali just two days earlier, where both countries accused Ukraine of backing on an international scale.



The controversy stems from claims that Ukrainian assistance was provided to Tuareg rebels responsible for an assault in the village of Tinzaouaten. Ukrainian officials, including the spokesperson for Ukraine's spy agency Andrey Yusov, reportedly acknowledged aiding the insurgents by providing intelligence for what was described as a targeted military operation against Russian personnel. Although the video containing these statements was initially posted by Ukraine's embassy in Senegal and later deleted, the fallout has escalated diplomatic tensions between Ukraine and several African states.



In response to these developments, Niger's military government spokesperson, Amadou Abdramane, condemned Ukraine's alleged support for militants as "indecent" and "unacceptable." Abdramane emphasized Niger's solidarity with Mali and announced the immediate severance of diplomatic ties with Ukraine, citing sovereignty and national interest.



Ukraine, meanwhile, has refuted accusations of involvement in terrorism and denounced Mali's and Niger's decisions as premature and lacking substantiated evidence. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry defended its reputation as a regional security contributor in Africa, highlighting its role in ensuring stability despite the recent diplomatic rifts.



As the situation unfolds, Ukraine has yet to issue an official response to Niger's decision, underscoring the ongoing diplomatic challenge posed by these allegations and the potential implications for Ukraine's relations with other African nations. The incident has drawn attention to broader geopolitical tensions and underscores the complexities of international relations in the context of regional security dynamics.

