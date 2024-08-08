Germany holds doctor in custody on suspicion of killing 4 elderly women

(MENAFN) A 39-year-old doctor has been remanded in custody in Berlin on suspicion of murdering 4 elderly women, whose ages range from 72 to 94, and subsequently setting fire to their homes in an effort to cover up his crimes, Berlin police announced on Wednesday. The doctor, who was employed in palliative care for a nursing service, was apprehended on Tuesday in the Neukoelln and Plaenterwald districts of Berlin.



Authorities allege that the doctor is responsible for killing these women between June 11 and July 24, though the exact methods of the murders remain undisclosed. Following these alleged killings, he is believed to have deliberately set fire to the victims’ apartments, with the intention of destroying evidence. The doctor faces multiple charges, including four counts of manslaughter, one count of arson, and three counts of attempted arson.



In one tragic incident, an 87-year-old woman was initially rescued from a fire started by the suspect and was revived by emergency services. Unfortunately, she later succumbed to her injuries in the hospital. In another case, the fire set by the doctor was extinguished before it could cause further damage. Realizing that the fire had been put out, the doctor reportedly contacted a relative of the woman, falsely claiming that he was standing outside her apartment and that no one was responding to his doorbell. This statement was made as part of his attempt to cover his involvement in the incident, according to police reports.

