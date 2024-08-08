(MENAFN) The European Union has declared its full support for Ukraine's military operations, including its recent incursion into Russia's Kursk Region, stating that Ukraine has the right to defend itself, even by conducting strikes on the territory of its aggressor. European Commission spokesman Peter Stano emphasized this position in response to Ukraine's cross-border sortie, which resulted in casualties and injuries among Russian civilians in the town of Sudzha.



The incursion into the Kursk Region by Ukrainian forces, reportedly involving up to a thousand supported by tanks and artillery, was characterized by Russia as a "large-scale provocation" aimed at targeting civilians deliberately. Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the attack, labeling it as a severe escalation by Kiev.



In contrast, the European Union reaffirmed Ukraine's legitimate right to self-defense and its pursuit to reclaim what it considers its lost territories, including Kherson, Zaporozhye, Donetsk, Lugansk, and Crimea. These regions, according to Kiev, belong within Ukrainian sovereignty despite their annexation by Russia following referendums.



The European Union's stance underscores its continued backing of Ukraine amid ongoing conflict dynamics, where military actions are seen through the lens of defensive measures against perceived aggression. The escalation in the Kursk Region has further strained relations between Ukraine and Russia, prompting international scrutiny and calls for de-escalation to prevent further civilian casualties and regional instability.



The aftermath of Ukraine's incursion and its implications for regional security and diplomatic relations with the European Union and Russia remain pivotal issues amid broader geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe.

