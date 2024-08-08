Syra Health Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results, Led By Strong Revenue Growth Of 101%

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syra Corp. (NASDAQ: SYRA ), ("Syra Health" or the "Company") a healthcare company powering better health by providing meaningful solutions, announced today its results for the second quarter ended

June 30, 2024.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights



Revenue of $2.0 million in 2Q24 compared to $1.0 million in 2Q23.

Gross margins in 2Q24 increased 468 basis points compared to 2Q23.

High-margin business units, including Population Health, grew 347% and comprised 28% of total revenues in 2Q24, versus only 13% in 2Q23.

Population Health, driven by the demand for data analytics and evaluation of state health department initiatives, saw an increase of 276% in 2Q24 compared to 2Q23. Cash balance of $1.6 million and no long-term debt.

Recent Operational Highlights



Announced as a subcontractor for a healthcare workforce contract vehicle awarded to LUKE by the Defense Health Agency (DHA), to provide medical staffing services at DHA facilities across the country. This contract vehicle has a term of 10 years and a ceiling value of $43 billion.

Secured a four-year, $5.8 million statewide health education and training contract with Indiana Family and Social Services to train home and community support professionals.

Currently has active contracts in 23 states across the nation.

Awarded a population health contract by the Wyoming Department of Health, Behavioral Health Division to assess emergency preparedness plans.

Delivered our fourth training to Maricopa County Department of Public Health.

Secured a statewide nursing contract with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. Successfully implemented its propriety, AI-backed, mental health app, Syrenity, for two employers.

Management Commentary

Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, CEO, Syra Health, said "Our momentum has accelerated into the second quarter, where we achieved a 101% increase in our revenues. Our focus on higher-margin business units is proving successful, expanding our client base and diversifying our revenue streams. We are currently operating in 23 states in contrast to a handful of states a year ago. Our recent entry into the Federal Government sector is promising, with Syra Health now serving as subcontractors on contracts from the Health and Human Services (HHS) and DHA, and we expect to receive initial task orders in 2024. As anticipated, our legacy Healthcare Workforce business unit has continued to grow driven by new customers and contract extensions. The numerous contract wins across our business units announced in recent months are set to take effect in the latter half of 2024 and extend into 2025 and beyond. Additionally, our innovative AI-based mental health product, Syrenity, is generating significant interest and shows tremendous potential to transform the mental health space. We are committed to driving revenue growth while enhancing operational efficiencies to establish Syra Health as a leader in healthcare solutions."

Q2 2024 Financial Results

Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, was $2.0 million, compared to the $1.0 million reported in the second quarter of 2023. Strong growth was driven by Population Health which grew 276% year over year, and Healthcare Workforce, which grew 66% year over year. Digital Health had revenues of $92,250, compared to zero last year.

Gross profit margin in the second quarter of 2024 was 17.8%, compared to 13.1% in the second quarter of 2023. The 468-basis point increase in gross margins was due to a mix shift toward population health which carries higher margins and increased operational efficiency.

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were $1.7 million compared to $912,113 in the second quarter of 2023. This temporary increase was driven by strategic investments in product development and corporate branding to drive future growth. However, we are committed to improving efficiency and managing costs more effectively.

Salaries and benefits expenses increased 51% due to increased operations and added office personnel to support the Company's growth. Professional fees increased 10% due to increased legal and other professional costs related to the Company's regulatory filings. Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased 110% due to increased operations. Depreciation expense was $12,574 compared to $12,293 in the second quarter of 2023, reflecting expanded office space and additional office equipment. R&D expenses were $277,548, reflecting the development of technology-based solutions.



Net Loss for the second quarter of 2024 was $(1.4 million) compared to $(802,800) in the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter 2024 was $(1.3 million) compared to $(771 thousand) in the second quarter 2023.

Cash on hand on June 30, 2024, was $1.6 million.

Starting in the third quarter of 2024, we anticipate a reduction in operating expenses as a result of several key initiatives. We have recently streamlined our operations and optimized our workforce, leading to improvements in our cost structure. Additionally, we have implemented a 25% reduction in executive pay, which is part of our broader cost-saving strategy. These measures are designed to enhance operational efficiency and ensure that we

continue to operate within a disciplined financial framework.

Conference Call

Management will hold a conference call to discuss the fiscal year's financial results at

9:00 am ET

on August 8, 2024.

Interested parties can listen via a live webcast, from the link available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at

.

A replay will be available after the call, in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), we have provided the following non-GAAP financial measure in this release and the accompanying tables: adjusted EBITDA. We use this non-GAAP financial measures internally to facilitate period-to-period comparisons and analysis of our operating performance and liquidity, and believe it is useful to investors as a supplement to GAAP measures in analyzing, trending, and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. However, this measure is not intended to be a substitute for those reported in accordance with GAAP. These measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures. For reconciliations of historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable financial measures under GAAP, see the table below.