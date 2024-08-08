50 Cm Tsunami Hits Miyazaki Port After 7.1-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Japan (Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) Tokyo, Aug 8 (IANS) Miyazaki in the southern Miyazaki Prefecture was hit by 50 cm tsunami waves after 7.1 magnitude quake rocked Japan, according to the country's Meteorological Agency.

A 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Miyazaki Prefecture and other areas in southwestern Japan, the Japan Weather Agency (JMA) said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tsunami advisories have been issued for Miyazaki, Kochi, Ehime, Oita, and Kagoshima prefectures on the islands of Kyushu and Shikoku, according to the JMA.

Miyazaki Port in the southern Miyazaki Prefecture was hit by 50 cm tsunami waves following the quake, the JMA said.

According to Kyodo News, no abnormalities were found in nuclear plants near the quake-hit area.

After the quake, the Kyushu Shinkansen bullet train service was halted, it added.

The earthquake, measuring lower than 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7, occurred at 16.43 local time. At a depth of 30 km, the epicentre was located off the waters of Hyuga-nada in southern Kyushu, according to the weather agency.

The magnitude had been revised to 7.1 from 6.9.