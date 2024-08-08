IESA And MPSEDC Ink Landmark Mou To Boost Electronics And Semiconductor Sector In Madhya Pradesh

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) August 08, 2024 Madhya Pradesh State Development Corporation Limited (MPSEDC) and the Indian Electronics Association (IESA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to stimulate the establishment of Electronics System Design and (ESDM) ecosystem ventures. This strategic alliance aims to develop a vibrant ecosystem to expand electronic business services (EMS), printed circuit board (PCB) design and manufacturing, electronic components manufacturing, and semiconductor ATMP in Madhya Pradesh, contributing to India's vision of becoming an ESDM powerhouse.



Dr. Veerappan, Chairperson of IESA, expressed, "We are pleased to collaborate with MPSEDC, which is working diligently with the Government of Madhya Pradesh to create earmarking policies and negotiate with prospective conglomerates for setting up ESDM facilities. Through this partnership, we aim to establish an institutional mechanism for formal interaction between MPSEDC and the industry for expansion in MP as a contribution to India's 500 Bn$ ESDM market by 2030."



Mr. Anshul Gupta, Managing Director of MPSEDC, stated, "This association with IESA is a significant step towards realizing Madhya Pradesh's potential in the electronics and semiconductor industry. Partnering with IESA, a premier industry organization with over 300+ members, will provide us with expertise in policy advice, technical knowledge, and consulting metrics to develop a vibrant ecosystem, including EMC parks in Madhya Pradesh."



Commenting on the MoU, Ashok Chandak, President of IESA, "Madhya Pradesh has long envisioned the development of the ESDM sector and has been actively joining ESDM events and supporting IESA's flagship event, Vision Summit. This MoU signed in the presence of Shri. Mohan Yadav, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh during his visit to Bangalore, marks a landmark milestone for MPSEDC and IESA. It paves the way for fast-tracked industrial development in the ESDM sector in Madhya Pradesh, with a focus on manufacturing and job creation."



The formal MoU was signed by Dr. Veerappan, Chairman of IESA, and Mr. Anshul Gupta, MD of MPSEDC. Mr. Ruchir Dixit, Vice Chairman of IESA, Col. Anurag Awasthi, Vice President of IESA, and Mr Sanjay Dubey, IAS Principal Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Government of Madhya Pradesh, also attended the event. They expressed their commitment to prioritize the implementation of the agreed actions



Key features of the MoU include joint efforts in policy formulation, organization of technical seminars and training programs, promotion of Madhya Pradesh initiatives among IESA members and industry partners, and assistance in setting up Electronic Manufacturing Clusters (EMCs) and Centers of Excellence (COEs).



This strategic initiative is expected to attract investment, generate employment opportunities, and position Madhya Pradesh as an emerging player in the Indian electronics and semiconductor landscape.





About MPSEDC:



MPSEDC serves as the key agency of the Government of Madhya Pradesh To Promote, Establish and Develop Information Technology (IT) / Information Technology Enabled Services (ITeS) & Electronics (EHM / ESDM) Industries in the State of Madhya Pradesh.





About IESA



IESA is India's premier industry body for ESDM & Intelligent Electronics. Our main objective is to establish India as a leading global hub for electronics manufacturing and design. We work with government ministries, industry players, and academic institutions to facilitate the comprehensive implementation of the Program for Development of Semiconductor and Display Ecosystem. Our team of renowned experts in semiconductor and display technologies is committed to promoting technology solutions that positively impact the lives of 1.3 billion Indians

