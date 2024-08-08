Punyam Academy Introduces Comprehensive ISO 42001 Awareness Training To Enhance AI Management Expertise

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Punyam Academy, a leading provider of specialized training solutions, has launched its new and affordable ISO 42001 Awareness Training course for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems. Professionals and companies can gain the necessary information and abilities to manage Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems by ISO 42001 standards by enrolling in the course. The course covers AI management system requirements, documentation, and implementation to assist people in understanding and obtaining certification.



Artificial intelligence (AI) is a quickly evolving that is being utilized by businesses and individuals in a variety of industries. The goal of the online ISO/IEC 42001 training course is to help executives, business leaders, and students create and implement AI management systems in their enterprises. The worldwide standard ISO/IEC 42001, released by ISO in December 2023, serves as the foundation for the course. A group of consultants and instructors created the course to imparting authentic knowledge of the ISO/IEC 42001 Artificial Intelligence Management System, together with information on its features, requirements, documentation format, installation procedures, and certification requirements. The subjects of discussion for participants will be risk management in businesses, AI risk assessments, and AI system impact assessments. Those who would rather learn from home or at their office will find the online course useful.



An introduction to the AI management system, Clause-Wise Requirements, Annex-A Controls, Documented Information, Risk Management, AI Risk Assessment, and System Installation and Certification are among the seven sessions that make up the course. Online exams, PDF handouts, and audio-visual presentations are all part of the course. The handouts are available for download and storage by participants, as well as printing for offline reading. A final test, comprising one final exam and seven session examinations, is also part of the course. Upon completing the test, candidates can print and download an automatically generated certificate that can be checked online at any time by anybody. The extensive course offers a thorough comprehension of the AI Management system.



The ISO 42001 Awareness Training Course is suitable for individuals interested in understanding ISO/IEC 42001:2023 and Artificial Intelligence management systems, management, executives, stakeholders, consultants, students aspiring to become AI managers, and others who have found the course useful. To learn more about the ISO 42001 Awareness training course, touch this link:



About Punyam Academy

A licensed training provider, Punyam Academy Pvt. Ltd. offers a range of online courses, E-books, PowerPoint presentations, documentation, and KPO services for client and third-party audits. Punyam Academy is an expert in e-learning, training, and the certification of ISO and other management system standards. More than 200 courses covering 16 categories, including instrument calibration, risk management, food safety officer, SA 8000 auditor, business improvement, and auditor and lead auditor courses on QMS, EMS, OHSAS, food safety, IT security and services, etc., are offered by Punyam Academy, a top provider of training courses and services. The courses have been completed by over 8000 students from over 200 countries so far.





