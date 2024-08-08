Subhash Ghai Receives Special Message From Mahima Choudhary As 'Pardes' Clocks 27 Yrs

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 8 (IANS) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai is celebrating the 27th anniversary of his 'Pardes' on Thursday. On the occasion, he received a special wish from his in the film, Mahima Chaudhry.

On Thursday, Subhash Ghai took to his Instagram and shared a picture which he received from the actress. The picture is a screenshot from the film's release date keyword search on Google.

He wrote in the caption:“Isn't it rewarding to get a message from your protegee with this picture celebrating 27 years of 'Pardes'? Thank you dear Mahima for your sweet msg today as 'feels like yesterday' Yes. It was a big challenge to make a film with fresh talent with an established star like SRK with his super performance. You were blessed with an award for your great performance and the movie ran for 60 weeks. Congratulations to you, Shah Rukh Khan, Apurva n full team of 'Pardes' being an evergreen film. It still resonates. I love my India.”

The film follows the story of Kishorilal seeking an Indian bride for his NRI son, only to see her connect deeply with his foster son Arjun.

Talking about the film, Subhash Ghai shared: "'Pardes' is not just a film; it's a piece of my heart. I am overwhelmed with gratitude as I see the love it still receives, even after 27 years. The audience's unwavering affection and the way they keep the magic of 'Pardes' alive on digital platforms fill me with immense joy.”

He further mentioned: "'Pardes' was a celebration of our nation's heritage. The song 'I Love My India', released ahead of India's 50th Independence Day, was a serendipitous moment.”

The songs of 'Pardes' remain fresh and alive in the hearts of fans, their melodies echoing through time. Tracks like 'Yeh Dil Deewana' and 'Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain' are still beloved, embodying the timeless appeal of the film.