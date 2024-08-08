Euro falls, sterling, commodities increase as economic outlook shifts

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the euro experienced a slight decline of 0.1 percent, settling at USD1.0923, following its fall to an eight-month low of USD1.101 earlier in the week. This decrease occurred as the U.S. dollar showed signs of weakening. Meanwhile, the British pound saw a modest increase, rising by 0.1 percent to USD1.2704. These currency movements reflect ongoing fluctuations influenced by shifts in economic policies and market sentiments.



Market expectations regarding U.S. monetary policy are evolving, as evidenced by the CME Group's FedWatch tool, which now indicates a 62 percent probability that the U.S. Federal Reserve will implement a 50 basis point interest rate cut in September. This anticipated rate adjustment highlights the market's reaction to evolving economic conditions and expectations of future monetary policy actions.



In the Asia-Pacific region, the Australian dollar appreciated by 0.64 percent to USD0.6561, a day after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced that it would not consider cutting interest rates this year. The RBA's decision was influenced by the expectation of a gradual easing in core inflation. Additionally, the New Zealand dollar gained 1.11 percent, reaching USD0.6018, following the release of robust employment data. These developments reflect the impact of regional economic policies and data releases on currency valuations.



