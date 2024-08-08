Two New Hemingway Books Receive Glowing Reviews

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) and Biography Shed New Light on Famous Author

- Dermot RossHENDAYE, FR, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Two new about Ernest Hemingway-one a novel and the other a biography-have been released earlier this summer. The first book, entitled "Hemingway's Goblet ," is a debut novel by a New Zealand lawyer that will challenge readers' perceptions about Ernest Hemingway and also modern relationships in the #MeToo era.The second is a biography by retired professor Curtis L. DeBerg. "Wrestling with Demons : In Search of the Real Ernest Hemingway" is a poignant and inspiring work that offers readers a deeply personal glimpse into Hemingway's life journey, focusing on those things that haunted him most: parents, wives, pain, anguish and, in a surprisingly new twist on the Nobel prize-winning author, rivalry with others who were wounded in World War I.Ross's book has featured at the top of New Zealand bookseller lists in its first weeks following its release. An example of one of his reviews reads,“Hemingway's Goblet is a fascinating debut novel blending historical fiction, adventure, psychological thriller, mystery, and romance. The story unfolds in London, England....This novel is of amazingly high quality, which is unusual for a debut. The unique storyline, the awesome intrigue, the perfectly balanced suspense, the sophisticated characters, the psychological depth, and the exhilarating travel adventures kept me turning pages.”The book by DeBerg has also been met with early positive reviews. The Nonfiction Authors Association awarded DeBerg a prestigious Gold Award. In presenting the award, the lead reviewer said,“This book was such a wonderfully informative and enjoyable read I didn't want it to end. And it was hard to put down! I feel like DeBerg is very knowledgeable regarding all things Hemingway and as an author that does have so much knowledge about the subject, the book was absolutely amazing.”Hemingway won the Pulitzer Prize in 1953 and the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1954. He committed suicide in 1961 after spending several months in the Mayo Clinic's psychiatric ward."Interest in Hemingway ebbs and flows, but he seems to be achieving a new level of enthusiasm from younger readers," Ross said.DeBerg added, "Ever since the Ken Burns documentary on PBS in 2021, membership in Hemingway groups on social media have been constantly growing."More information about Ross's book can be found at . It is available in paperback and eBook. His phone is +64 274 530 997.DeBerg's book can be found at . It is available in hardcover, paperback, and eBook on Amazon and other online retailers like Barnes & Noble and Walmart. He can be reached at +33 6 7226 1008 for interviews.

