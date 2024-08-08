Melbicom Announces New Paris Location Featuring 40 Gbps Dedicated Servers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Melbicom opens a new Paris data center, offering low-latency 40 Gbps servers. This facility supports demanding usages with its extensive certifications set.

LITHUANIA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Melbicom, a leading provider of server infrastructure for businesses, proudly announces the opening of its new data center in Paris. This strategic expansion marks Melbicom's 9th data center in our European and 17th worldwide, enhancing our capacity to serve the growing demands for dedicated hosting, cloud solutions, and data storage across Europe and beyond.

Premium Infrastructure and Connectivity

Located in a connectivity epicenter, your server will be hyperconnected through a premium network, offering great peering benefits to Western Europe and the American East Coast. Ideally placed for Edge Computing needs, France also benefits from a strong digital economy and is home to many innovative technology companies.

Technological Excellence and Strategic Location

Paris offers ultra-low-latency routes to Southern Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, further enhancing our network and perfectly complementing our other locations. This strategic positioning within Paris's rich ecosystem of internet exchanges and proximity with undersea cable systems ensures our clients benefit from superior connectivity and network performance. End users will have access to dedicated servers with up to low-latency 40 Gbps of data transfer , empowering even the most demanding applications. Additionally, this foothold provides Melbicom prime access to a $19.37 billion cloud market, which is estimated to grow to $42.38 billion by 2029.

Uncompromising Service and Support

Our dedication to excellence is underscored by the TIERS III certification of our Paris facility. This guarantees uninterrupted service through a high level of redundancy, backed by an expert team that is always available for assistance.

The Melbicom Paris data center upholds the highest standards of quality, and security reflected in our extensive range of certifications. These include ISO 9001 for quality management, ISO 22301 for business continuity, ISO 27001 for information security, and ISO 45001 for occupational health and safety. Our commitment to financial and data security is evidenced by our PCI DSS, SOC 1 Type II, and SOC 2 Type II certifications. We also adhere to the most demanding health data hosting standards with HDS Certification and maintain compliance with the EU Code of Conduct.

Join Us in Paris

We invite businesses to experience the Melbicom difference at our new Paris data center. Discover a hosting solution tailored to your needs, supported by a global network of 17 data centers, 20 transit providers, and 50+ CDN locations. Secure your spot in our state-of-the-art facility today and elevate your digital infrastructure with Melbicom.

About Melbicom:

At Melbicom, we pride ourselves on providing a truly premium hosting experience. Here are some key facts about our network:

.17 data centers worldwide for ultra-reliable connectivity

.20 transit providers for unparalleled network diversity

.50+ CDN locations for crystal mesh peering

.22 IXPs, empowering seamless peering and interconnection opportunities

For more information about our services or to place an order, visit our website .

