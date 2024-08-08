Oryx Universal College, QSE Host Successful Workshop On Stock Trading Investment Decisions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Oryx Universal College (OUC), in partnership with Liverpool John Moores University in Qatar and the Qatar (QSE), successfully conducted a comprehensive on Stock Trading and Decisions from July 29 to August 6, 2024. This event marked a significant milestone in OUC's ongoing commitment to providing quality educational experiences, attracting participants eager to enhance their knowledge and expertise in finance literacy and investment decision making.

A Collaborative Effort Towards Excellence The workshop, a joint effort between Oryx Universal College and the Qatar Stock Exchange, was designed to introduce attendees with the cutting-edge strategies in stock trading and investment decision-making. This collaboration underscores the university's dedication to fostering partnerships that enrich the educational landscape in Qatar and beyond. Notably, the workshop was open to the public, providing a valuable introduction to those looking to enhance their investment and financial literacy.

Dr. Moheeb Abualqumboz, Dean of the School of Business and Leadership at Oryx Universal College, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, saying,“This workshop is a testament to our commitment to delivering top-tier education in partnership with industry leaders like the Qatar Stock Exchange. The impressive turnout and engagement we witnessed reflect our mission to provide valuable learning opportunities that empower individuals by introducing them to effective investment finance decision making tools and strategies.”

Feedback from participants was overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the interactive nature and practical applicability of the sessions. One participant remarked,“The hands-on experience at the Qatar Stock Exchange was invaluable. It provided practical insights that I can apply in my investment endeavors.”

Another attendee highlighted the significance of the partnership between OUC and QSE, stating,“The workshop was a perfect blend of theory and practice. The collaboration between Oryx Universal College and the Qatar Stock Exchange offered a unique learning opportunity that exceeded my expectations.”