Bank of Baghdad − Ratings Affirmed and Withdrawn

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Bank of Baghdad (BoB) at ‘B’ and ‘B’, respectively. The LT FCR Outlook is Stable. Concurrently, CI Ratings has affirmed BoB’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘b-’ with a Stable Outlook, Core Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bb-’, and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Moderate. At the same time, CI Ratings has withdrawn the ratings assigned to BoB at the request of the Bank.



CI has also affirmed and withdrawn the Bank’s Long- and Short-Term Ratings on the Iraq National Scale of ‘iqA-’ and ‘iqA2’, respectively, with a Stable Outlook. These are supported and constrained by the same factors as the CFS as outlined below.



BoB’s LT FCR is set one notch above the BSR to underscore the moderate likelihood of extraordinary support from its parent Jordan Kuwait Bank (JKB). JKB is a longstanding member of the Kuwait-based prominent KIPCO Group. CI considers JKB − and more broadly the KIPCO group – to have the willingness and capacity to provide extraordinary support on the grounds of BoB’s significant contribution to the Jordanian parent’s earnings and sound track record.



The Bank’s BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bb-’ and the constraints imposed by Iraq’s Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘c+’. The sustained increase in both operating and net profitability to strong levels in 2023, as well as the improving loan-loss reserve cover for NPLs, support the CFS. The CFS rating is also underpinned by the financial and management backing from JKB, strong liquidity funded by an expanding customer deposit base, and good total CAR and high Tier 1 ratio including effective capital flexibility. The principal factors constraining the rating relate to BoB’s high credit risk profile (as is the case with peer banks), reflecting Iraq’s challenging operating environment including geopolitical risk factors (despite high oil prices), and the large concentrations seen in assets and, to lesser extent, customer deposits. Iraq’s high systemic liquidity risk and weak regulatory and supervisory framework (though improving) are also credit challenges.



Iraq’s OPERA is at a level indicative of a high degree of risk. The OPERA takes into account the volatility of the economy and underlying structural and fiscal weaknesses, as well as significant socio-economic imbalances and deficiencies in the country’s political and institutional frameworks. Although the Iraqi economy continued to recover moderately in 2023 from the economic fallout of the pandemic – buoyed by favourable oil prices − credit risk remains elevated. OPERA also reflects the challenges inherent in a banking sector that is small, underdeveloped, and dominated by financially weak state-owned banks. The latter elevate banking systemic risks. Both the legal system and corporate governance standards in Iraq are also weak.



