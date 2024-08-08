'It Is Not Vinesh Phogat's Fault': WFI President Sanjay Singh Blames Support Staff, Demands Probe

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Sanjay Singh, came down heavily on wrestler Vinesh Phogat's support staff on Wednesday after the ace wrestler's disqualification from the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling event at the Paris Olympics.

Sanjay Singh blamed the support staff for the whole fiasco. He said,“I do not consider it Vinesh's fault because she was performing exceptionally well. Our coach and supporting staff, including the physio and nutritionist, should have ensured she did not face any issues."

Hours after the ace Indian grappler was disqualified, Sanjay Singh said, "We will do whatever is possible."



On Wednesday morning, the morning of her medal bout, Vinesh Phogat, on the cusp of glory in her third Olympics, was disqualified after she weighed 100 grams more than the permissible limit.



The WFI President demanded a probe into the matter and urged the Indian government to“take strict action against those responsible because they have let down 1.4 billion people of India.”

Sanjay Singh said,“In the morning, I received a call from the village that Vinesh's weight had increased. Not just by 100 grams but significantly overweight," reported News 18.



He added,“I immediately contacted the officials of UWW who were weighing her, and they informed me the weight was too much. I requested some time and leniency, but they refused, stating they have their rules.”

Pointing to the emotional impact of the disqualification, Sanjay Singh called it“unfortunate” as the entire country was anticipating her victory. "May God give her strength because she fought three matches brilliantly, and the whole country stands with her,” News18 quoted the WFI chief.

The WFI President called for a reassessment of the training protocols. To prevent such incidents, he said the federation should have a more active role, and wrestlers should practice with WFI-approved coaches who meet UWW standards.