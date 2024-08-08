Qatar And Norway Discuss Military Cooperation
QNA
Oslo: Chief of Staff of Qatar armed forces H E Staff Lieutenant-General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit met with the Norway Chief of Defence General Eirik Kristoffersen.
The meeting discussed topics of shared interest, in addition to military cooperation ties between the two sides and ways to strengthen them.
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar (non-resident) to Kingdom of Norway, H E Nadia bint Ahmad Al Sheebi, and several of senior officers of the Qatar Armed forces attended the meeting. The Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces also visited the Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace facility and met with CEO of Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace, Geir Haoy, during his current visit to the Kingdom of Norway.
