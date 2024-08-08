Kush K Announces His Debut Album“The Revelations” Release Date

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Melbourne's emerging rap sensation Kush K is set to release his debut album, "The Revelations," on August 16, 2024. This landmark album is now available for pre-save on Spotify and other streaming platforms.



The announcement by Kush K, made via his social handle, has sent ripples of excitement through the community. Engineered by acclaimed mixer MixedByDaniel, "The Revelations" showcases Kush K's exceptional talent and features collaborations with prominent artists such as Shivi B and WLZ. Kush K's innovative approach includes producing two of the album's tracks himself while enlisting some of YouTube's finest producers to create a unique and polished soundscape.



Tracklist:

1. Star Struck

2. Making Moves

3. The Bigger Picture

4. Down Bad Ft. WLZ

5. Bipolar

6. Temporary Love

7. Gra Ta Ta

8. Ins & Outs

9. Flipped the Script Ft. Shivi B

10. Luxury Smoke



The lead singles from the album,“Making Moves” and“Gra Ta Ta”, have already become fan favourites, dominating playlists and gaining worldwide popularity. Kush K expressed his delight and appreciation, saying,“This album has been in the works for over a year now. It hasn't been easy to create, I've put everything into this and more. I've spent countless hours perfecting sounds and lyrics to portray my story in the best way I can. Thank you for all the love you've shown me on my previous tracks. It only goes up from here, and I cannot wait for you to hear what I've cooked up.”



About Kush K:

Kush K is an up-and-coming rapper, beatmaker, composer, and musician from Melbourne, Australia, known for his ingenious sound and compelling lyrical content. His debut album,“The Revelations”, showcases his talent and versatility, blending trap and drill influences into a unique musical narrative.



For more information, visit or follow Kush K on Instagram (



