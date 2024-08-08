US Military Destroys 2 Houthi Drones, 3 Missiles In Yemen: Central Command

(MENAFN- IANS) Sanaa, Aug 8 (IANS) The US military has destroyed two drones, a ground control station, and three anti-ship missiles, in strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen in the past 24 hours, said the Central Command.

"These weapons presented a clear and imminent threat to US and coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region," it said on social X.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthi group, which controls much of northern Yemen, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Houthis said that they launched drones and missile against two US warships in the Gulf of Aden and another vessel in the Red Sea, claiming the hits were accurate.

The US did not comment on the Houthi claims.

Since last November, the Houthi group has been targeting ships it claims are linked to Israel to show solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In response, the US-British naval coalition stationed in the waters has since January conducted regular air raids and missile strikes against Houthi targets to deter the group.