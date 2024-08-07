BIOHACKERS MAGAZINE ANNOUNCED AS MEDIA PARTNER FOR Raadfest 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jean Fallacara, CEOMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Biohackers Magazine is thrilled to announce its official media partnership with RAADfest 2024, the world's largest and most comprehensive on radical life extension and anti-aging.The event will take place from September 5-8, 2024, in Anaheim CA, bringing together leading experts, innovators, and enthusiasts in the fields of longevity, biohacking, and life extension.Biohackers Magazine has established itself as the premier publication for cutting-edge insights into the biohacking community, providing readers with the latest advancements, research, and practical applications to enhance health and extend lifespan. This partnership with RAADfest underscores the magazine's commitment to promoting revolutionary approaches to health and longevity.RAADfest 2024 promises to be a groundbreaking event, featuring a diverse lineup of speakers, workshops, and exhibitors dedicated to the pursuit of extending healthy human lifespan. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with thought leaders, discover new technologies, and network with like-minded individuals who are passionate about transforming the future of aging.“We are honored to partner with RAADfest 2024,” said Jean, CEO of Biohackers Magazine.“This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to push the boundaries of human potential and make longevity accessible to all. Our readers are eager to explore the innovative solutions and cutting-edge research that RAADfest has to offer.”As the official media partner, Biohackers Magazine will provide exclusive coverage of the event, including in-depth interviews with key speakers, live updates, and behind-the-scenes insights. Subscribers can look forward to special features, articles, and multimedia content that capture the essence of RAADfest 2024 and its impact on the future of health and longevity.“We are excited to welcome Biohackers Magazine as our media partner for RAADfest 2024,” said James Strole, Director of RAADfest.“Their dedication to advancing the conversation around life extension and biohacking makes them an ideal partner for this event. Together, we aim to inspire and empower individuals to take control of their health and longevity.”For more information about RAADfest 2024 and to register for the event, visit .To stay updated on the latest news and coverage from Biohackers Magazine, subscribe atAbout Biohackers MagazineBiohackers Magazine is the leading publication dedicated to the biohacking community, providing readers with the latest advancements, research, and practical applications to enhance health and extend lifespan. Founded in 2019, the magazine is committed to pushing the boundaries of human potential and making longevity accessible to all.About RAADfestRAADfest (Revolution Against Aging and Death) is the largest and most comprehensive conference on radical life extension and anti-aging. Organized by the Coalition for Radical Life Extension, RAADfest brings together experts, innovators, and enthusiasts to explore the latest advancements in the pursuit of extending healthy human lifespan.

