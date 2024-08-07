Synametrics Technologies Has Introduced A New Version Of Xeams, Version 9.3 - Build 6330

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MILLSTONE, NJ, USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Synametrics Technologies is excited to announce the release of Xeams Version 9.3 Build 6330, which introduces new features and enhancements designed to improve email management and security for organizations.Xeams (eXtended Email And Messaging Server) is a comprehensive email security solution designed to combat the growing complexity of email such as spam, malware, phishing, and ransomware. With the exponential rise in cyber threats, organizations require a robust defense mechanism to safeguard their sensitive information and maintain a secure digital environment. Xeams prevents IP leakage, protecting your network from potential threats. Clustering ensures high availability and load balancing, even during peak usage or server failures. Its advanced junk mail filtering keeps inboxes clean, while automatic email archiving facilitates easy retrieval of past messages. Additionally, live logging enables real-time monitoring and issue identification for enhanced system performance.New Features in Xeams 9.31) RESTful APIs for Sending Emails from Applications:The Xeams API now provides a robust method for sending emails and managing administrative tasks using a RESTful API based on OpenAPI standards v3.0. This API allows application servers inside any organization to send emails using this RESTful API as an alternative to the SMTP protocol. These emails can be optionally wrapped by pre-defined templates, giving a uniform and professional look to outbound emails to your clients.2) Email Delivery Troubleshooting Tool:Administrators can now quickly investigate email delivery issues with a new tool that is accessible via Tools/Troubleshoot Delivery on the main menu. This tool searches messages using recipient and sender email addresses, extracts IP addresses and message statuses from log files, and displays the gathered information in tabular and graphical formats for easy analysis.3) Outbound Queue Management:You can select multiple messages in the outbound queue to manage outbound emails more efficiently. When a message cannot be delivered on the first attempt, it is placed in a particular location called the "Outbound Queue," and the system periodically attempts to send it again.4) Header Sanitization for Outbound Messages:Enhance email security by sanitizing headers for outbound messages. This feature removes private IP addresses and hostnames from headers, preventing potential misuse and protecting sensitive network information.5) Enhanced End-to-End Encryption:End-to-end encryption ensures that only the intended recipients can access sensitive information, safeguarding data privacy and integrity while protecting against eavesdropping and unauthorized access. With this cutting-edge update, organizations can elevate their security posture and meet stringent regulatory compliance. The latest release features advanced trigger words for end-to-end encryption, which are now configurable with dynamic regular expressions. This innovation provides enhanced flexibility and robust protection, underscoring Synametrics Technologies' commitment to pioneering next-generation security solutions.6) Improved External Web Reference Filter:Enhancements to the External Web Reference filter provide better protection against malicious links and ensure safer email communication.These new features and enhancements reflect Synametrics Technologies' commitment to providing advanced, secure, and user-friendly email management solutions. Xeams continues to evolve, ensuring organizations can efficiently manage email communication while maintaining robust security measures.For more information about Xeams Version 9.3, please visit the Change Log for Xeams.About Synametrics TechnologiesSynametrics Technologies, Inc., established in 1997 and based in New Jersey, is a leading provider of cutting-edge software solutions for IT professionals and network administrators. With a focus on innovation and security, Synametrics Technologies develops tools that enhance the efficiency and protection of business operations, meeting the challenges of a rapidly evolving digital world.

