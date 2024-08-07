Hino Trucks And Miller Industries To Donate A Hino L6 Series Truck For Towing Auction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The auction benefits the International Towing Museum in Chattanooga, TN.

- Jeffrey GodwinCHATTANOOGA , TENNESSEE, USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hino Trucks , in collaboration with Miller Industries , is proud to announce the donation of a Hino L6 Series truck with a Century 12 Series LCGTM body to the International Towing Museum . This generous donation will be auctioned off on the evening of September 27, 2024, with all proceeds directed towards supporting the museum's future expansion and growth efforts.Jeffrey Godwin, First Vice President of the ITRHFM stated,“The International Towing Museum is humbled and grateful for the tremendous generosity of Hino Trucks and Miller Industries in creating this special offering for our annual fundraising auction. The monies generated from the sale of this special edition carrier will support all aspects of the museum's mission and we are proud to have Hino and Miller as partners committed to our vision.”The International Towing Museum, located in Chattanooga, Tennessee, serves as a testimonial to the history and heritage of the towing and recovery industry. This auction presents a unique opportunity for industry professionals, enthusiasts, and supporters to acquire a premium vehicle while contributing to a worthy cause.Supporting a Worthy CauseThe proceeds from the auction will play a crucial role in funding the International Towing Museum's ongoing fundraising efforts, aimed at enhancing its facilities and expanding its exhibits. These improvements will allow the museum to better preserve and showcase the rich history of the towing and recovery industry, as well as educate future generations about the vital contributions of towing professionals."We are thrilled to partner with Miller Industries in donating this exceptional Hino L6 Series truck to the International Towing Museum," said Glenn Ellis, President and CEO at Hino Trucks. "This auction represents a fantastic opportunity for the community to support the museum's mission and ensure its continued growth and success."Kipp Felice, vice president – marketing and business solutions at Miller Industries, stated,“We are excited to partner with Hino Trucks in supporting the International Towing Museum. The museum's growth is critical in sharing and preserving the rich history of the towing and recovery industry. We are delighted for the opportunity to be able to partner with an industry leader like Hino Trucks to provide this unique auction item for the museum to continue their vision for the future.”How to ParticipateInterested parties can participate in the auction by attending the event at the Westin Chattanooga Hotel beginning at 6 p.m. on September 27, 2024. For more information about the auction, registration details, and to stay up to date on event announcements, please visit the museum's website at /weekend-schedule .About Hino TrucksHino Trucks, a Toyota Group Company, manufactures, distributes, and services a lineup of Class 4-8 commercial trucks in the United States. Hino Trucks is headquartered in Novi, Michigan. Learn more about Hino Trucks at .About Miller IndustriesMiller Industries is The World's Largest Manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment® and markets its towing and recovery equipment under a number of well-recognized brands, including Century, Vulcan, Chevron, Holmes, Challenger, Champion, Jige, Boniface and Eagle. Find out more about Miller Industries at .

