Gas Reserves In European Storage Facilities Exceeded 86 Percent
By Alimat Aliyeva
The volume of natural gas reserves in Europe's underground gas
storage facilities exceeded 86 percent, Azernews
reports.
As of August 5, gas extraction from storage facilities in the
European Union amounted to 27 million cubic meters, and gas filling
- 274 million cubic meters. Currently, there are 94.9 billion cubic
meters (86.29 percent) of gas in Europe's underground storage
facilities, which is 8.8 percent more than the average for the same
period of the last five years.
In July, the share of wind generation in European electricity
production fell to 11.56 percent, the lowest level since
mid-2023.
Currently, the price of a thousand cubic meters of gas on the
London ICE exchange is about $412.
The Russian company Gazprom supplies 39.4 million cubic meters
of gas per day to Europe. Despite the war, this gas is supplied to
the "old continent" in transit from the territory of Ukraine. This
line remains the only route for Russian gas supplies to the
countries of Western and Central Europe after the failure of the
Nord Stream gas pipeline.
Also in June, the injection of liquefied natural gas from
terminals into the European gasification system fell to the lowest
level since November 2021 - 30 percent of the maximum capacity.
