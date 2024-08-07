Small Glaciers In Northwest China Disappear By The Middle Of 21St Century
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Small glaciers in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in
northwest China will disappear by the middle of this century due to
global warming, Azernews reports.
It was stated that the disappearance of glaciers is inevitable
regardless of climate and rainfall.
According to the publication, by the end of the XXI century,
glaciers with an area of up to 2 square kilometers will completely
melt in this region, and only a third of glaciers with an area of
up to 10 square kilometers will remain. It was noted that the total
area of glaciers in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has
decreased by 11.7 percent over the past 50 years due to global
warming.
He noted that accelerated melting will lead to an increase in
water consumption. In the next 20 years, a less significant ice
sheet may appear.
Glaciers are considered the main source of water in the arid
northwest region of China. According to official data, the area of
glaciers in Xinjiang is 22,600 square kilometers.
MENAFN07082024000195011045ID1108529018
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.