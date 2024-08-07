UAE Urges Citizens To Evacuate Bangladesh, Return To Country Immediately

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 11:05 PM

Last updated: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 7:23 PM

The UAE Embassy in Dhaka urged all its citizens in Bangladesh to return to the UAE as soon as possible, in light of current events unfolding in the country.

The of Foreign Affairs also warned UAE nationals against visiting areas witnessing riots and protests, and to avoid crowded areas. UAE citizens in Bangladesh can contact the following number: 0097180044444.

The Ministry also called on UAE nationals to register on the“Twajudi” service which provides consular services for its citizens abroad.

On Monday, Bangladeshi missions called upon their fellow citizens in UAE to exercise "utmost restraint" and abide by the local laws.

"All expatriate Bangladeshis residing in the UAE are specially requested to show utmost restraint and co-exist peacefully and harmoniously and abide by the laws and regulations of the host country," the Bangladeshi missions said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

Last month, 3 Bangladeshis in UAE were given life imprisonment , and 54 others were sentenced to deportation after serving their jail period. The accused gathered and participated in riots to put pressure on their home country's government.

On August 5, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country to nearby India, after widespread protests and demonstrations. The unrest began in July after the reintroduction of job quotes, which were later scrapped by the Supreme Court, which gave priority to certain groups in highly sought-after civil service positions.

A nationwide internet ban was enforced, telecommunication lines were disrupted, and a curfew was imposed. The military was also brought in to quell the growing unrest. At least 300 people have been killed in the demonstrations.

The UAE also called on its citizens, yesterday, in the UK to exercise utmost caution , as multiple towns and cities witness violent riots for days now. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also warned UAE citizens against visiting areas witnessing riots and demonstrations in UK and avoid any large gatherings.

